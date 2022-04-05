Man arrested on charges of robbing same bank twice in Tewksbury last month

The first heist took place at the Salem Five Bank on Main Street in Tewksbury on March 7, where a suspect allegedly demanded cash from tellers, officials said.

Eric Mohan, 47, of Manchester, N.H., was charged by an arrest warrant with armed robbery while masked and unarmed robbery, Tewksbury police said.

A man was arrested Monday in Hampton, N.H., in connection with two robberies at a Tewksbury bank in March, authorities said in a statement .

The second robbery took place at the same bank on March 30, and the suspect allegedly demanded cash and claimed to have a firearm, officials said.

After an investigation by Tewksbury police detectives and law enforcement partners at the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Mohan was identified as a suspect, officials said.

Hampton, N.H., police arrested Mohan with assistance from Tewksbury police detectives and FBI agents from the Violent Crimes Task Force, police said.

He was also charged by Hampton police in connection with a different bank robbery there on Monday, Hampton police said in a statement.

Mohan was taken into custody by Hampton police and the FBI at approximately 2:41 p.m. in front of the Service Federal Credit Union. He was charged “with a felony-level offense for Robbery,” police said.

Mohan was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Rockingham County Superior Court, officials said. The extradition coordinator at the Middlesex district attorney’s office “is working on the process of having Mohan transferred to Massachusetts,” according to the statement.

Tewksbury Police Department Chief Ryan M. Columbus said that “valuable information from the second robbery ... helped lead us to this arrest, and gather information pertaining to several other bank robberies in the area.”

“I’d like to commend the efforts of the Tewksbury Police officers involved in the investigation and all of the other agencies, including the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, that helped us solve these cases,” Columbus said.

Officials said that Mohan is considered a suspect “in other open cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.