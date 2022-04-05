Medford police officer pulls semi-conscious teenager out of Mystic River

A teenager who nearly drowned was pulled out of the Mystic River by a Medford police officer Monday night, police said.

At approximately 9:39 p.m. members of the Medford Police Department, Medford Fire Department, and State Police responded to the area of Ship Avenue for a report of a person in the water, according to Medford police Lieutenant Paul F. Covino.

A Medford police officer saw a person floating in the middle of the river and jumped into the water, and with the assistance of other officers, pulled the person to safety on the riverbank, Covino said in a statement.