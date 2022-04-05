fb-pixel Skip to main content

Medford police officer pulls semi-conscious teenager out of Mystic River

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated April 5, 2022, 1 hour ago

A teenager who nearly drowned was pulled out of the Mystic River by a Medford police officer Monday night, police said.

At approximately 9:39 p.m. members of the Medford Police Department, Medford Fire Department, and State Police responded to the area of Ship Avenue for a report of a person in the water, according to Medford police Lieutenant Paul F. Covino.

A Medford police officer saw a person floating in the middle of the river and jumped into the water, and with the assistance of other officers, pulled the person to safety on the riverbank, Covino said in a statement.

The individual in the water was a male in his late teens, and he “was breathing, but in a semi-conscious state,” Covino said.

The victim of the near drowning, whose identity was not released, was taken to a Boston hospital. Police said his family was notified of the incident.

