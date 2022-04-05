Motorist arrested after leading State Police on chase near Everett casino, striking several cruisers, authorities say

A second trooper responded in an effort to stop the driver, who refused to pull over, State Police said.

In a statement, State Police said the chaotic pursuit unfolded at 7:14 a.m., when a trooper approached “a possibly emotionally disturbed person” outside a vehicle on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 south in Revere. The man, officials said, got back in an Infiniti QZ60 and drove onto Route 1 south.

A man allegedly led State Police on a vehicular chase spanning three communities Tuesday, striking several cruisers and civilian cars before he was tased and arrested after a struggle outside the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, authorities said.

“After striking a civilian vehicle and exiting onto Carter Street, Chelsea, Troop A Headquarters terminated the pursuit,” the statement said. “The suspect drove down a dead-end street and cruisers, no longer in active pursuit, continued to respond to the area to attempt to box in the suspect vehicle.”

The statement said the man evaded officers and kept driving, hitting three State Police cruisers, as well as Chelsea and Everett police cruisers and several civilian vehicles.

A short time later, officials said, the man pulled into the grounds of the casino and exited the Infiniti. He allegedly continued to resist.

“The suspect exited the Infiniti and attempted to fight several Troopers,” the statement said. “A Trooper deployed a Taser against the suspect, who was then taken into custody.”

The man wasn’t identified in the statement. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for an evaluation, officials said.

“Troopers followed the ambulance to the hospital,” the statement said.

State Police had earlier provided details of the chase via Twitter.

“We have one person in custody following a pursuit that just ended in the vicinity of the Everett casino,” the posting said. “Suspect fled from one of our lieutenants and led us on a pursuit, during which the suspect struck several cruisers. We will have more info later this morning.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





