Pedestrian hit, critically injured by alleged drunk driver in downtown Boston

Abana Cabrera, 36, charged under the name Roberto Rodriguez Cabrera, was arraigned Monday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, operating under the influence as a second offense and failure to stop or yield.

The man was transported to Tufts Medical Center and is being treated for critical injuries, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A pedestrian was seriously injured after an alleged drunk driver struck him with her car in downtown Boston early Monday morning, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Cabrera was ordered held on $7,500 bail. If she posts bail, she must submit to GPS monitoring, refrain from driving, consuming alcohol and surrender her passport, the statement said.

Cabrera was convicted of drunk driving in Nevada in 2016.

“Anyone who gets behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has the potential to injure or kill themselves or any other member of our community,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Cabrera allegedly struck the man at 12:52 a.m. while driving a Hyundai Elantra near 75 Kneeland St., the statement said. Boston police said Cabrera smelled of alcohol while interviewing her, and she told them she had been drinking since 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Cabrera is due to appear in court again on May 6.

