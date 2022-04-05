Pittsfield man arraigned after shooting that killed one, injured another

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, and the court granted a request from the D.A.’s office for Johnson to be detained without bail, the statement said.

Laquan Johnson of Pittsfield was charged with one count of murder for the death of Stephan Curley, 26, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 27-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court in Pittsfield after a Monday afternoon shooting that killed one person and injured another, according to the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

He faces additional charges of assault to murder, possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without an FID card, according to the statement.

Pittsfield police arrived at the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue at 4:22 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation alerted them to the shooting. Johnson was arrested by Pittsfield Police later that night, the statement said.

Curley, a Pittsfield resident, was one of two victims with gunshot wounds who drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center. He was taken into surgery for life-threatening injuries and died overnight, the district attorney’s office said.

A woman was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

“I send my condolences to Mr. Curley’s family and friends who are mourning his loss,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement. “Gun violence in our community is completely unacceptable and my office remains dedicated to holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706. Investigators can also be reached by texting “PITTIP” followed by a message to TIP411 (847411).





