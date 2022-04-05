fb-pixel Skip to main content
Providence’s giving meters aren’t giving anything to anybody

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated April 5, 2022, 44 minutes ago
One of Providence's giving meters outside of City Hall.Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

It was another poor year for Providence’s giving meters.

The orange donation stations (they’re repurposed parking meters) installed in high-pedestrian traffic areas across the city generated a total of $15 since last March, and have brought in just $2,956.15 since Mayor Jorge Elorza launched the program to help social service organizations 4 1/2 years ago, according to city spokeswoman Theresa Agonia.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s $1.77 a day since the program started. Each meter (there were 11 at last count) cost $1,000 to install.

A five-member volunteer board is supposed to meet twice a year to donate the funds to various nonprofits that support unhoused individuals, but it hasn’t met in years and the money has never been given to any organization.

The giving meters were installed in September 2017 as Elorza was attempting to address criticism about aggressive panhandling across the city. The mayor also announced funding for a mobile shower unit for homeless residents, and that program has been considered far more successful.

Providence isn’t the only city around the country that has installed giving meters to support the needy. Los Angeles launched a similar program in 2018, and Daytona, Fla., did the same a year later.

The meters in Los Angeles generate revenue through donations and $3,500 annual sponsorships. (Providence does not sell sponsorships.)

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.

