Rhode Island political news: April 2022

Former state prosecutor Matthew L. LaMountain on Tuesday announced he will run for the state Senate District 31 seat that Senator Kendra Anderson is vacating at year’s end.

LaMountain, a Warwick Democrat, will face a primary against Harrison Tuttle, executive director of the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC, who is endorsed by Anderson. The winner will face Republican John P. Silvaggio.

LaMountain worked as a prosecutor in the attorney general’s office from 2011 to 2019 and as Warwick’s assistant city solicitor from 2019 through 2021. He now owns and operates a private law practice, LaMountain Law, in Warwick.

Matt LaMountain, a Democratic former state prosecutor who is running for the state Senate District 31 seat. Handout

LaMountain, 37, said he and his wife moved to Warwick in 2012 because they wanted to raise a family in a safe and affordable neighborhood.

“Sadly, the divisive nature of politics in recent years has us worried about our community and its future,” he said. “There is rampant inflation, crumbling schools, and even efforts to defund public safety. Our state’s working families deserve a strong voice at the State House that will cut through the politics of polarization and fight for common sense solutions, and I am running to be that voice.”

Senate District 31 includes a large swath of Warwick and a smaller part of Cranston. LaMountain lives in the Gaspee area of Warwick. He graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy, Salve Regina University, and Suffolk University School of Law.

April 5, 2022

Fogarty endorses Diossa for treasurer

Former lieutenant governor Charles J. Fogarty on Tuesday endorsed former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa for general treasurer.

Fogarty, a Democratic former senator from Glocester, called Diossa “a creative leader with a proven track record of success.”

“In the eight years he served as mayor of Central Falls, he led the city out of bankruptcy and to a position of financial stability and growth, and helped to rebuild trust of government institutions in the process,” Fogarty said. “That is no small feat. It took hard work, resourcefulness, and communication. As general treasurer, I’m confident James will bring that skill set to the state as he works to secure a better tomorrow for Rhode Islanders young and old.”

Diossa, a Democrat, is the only announced candidate so far in the race to replace General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who is running for Congress.

April 1, 2022

Kalus puts $500,000 into her gubernatorial campaign

Republican Ashley Kalus on Friday announced that she will put $500,000 into her campaign for governor of Rhode Island.

Kalus, the only announced GOP candidate, issued a statement, saying she has “seeded her campaign with half-a-million dollars.”

“I will raise and write whatever amount is necessary to make this a competitive race,” Kalus said. “It is important to let the donors, along with the voters, know that I am all-in. All my energy, 24/7, will be dedicated to this race. It is time for a change.”

Kalus made the announcement one day after the close of the first quarter fund-raising period. Quarterly campaign fund-raising reports are not due until May 2, so it’s unclear how much she has raised from others in addition to the money she is placing into her campaign account.

Kalus, a health care executive and newcomer to Rhode Island, announced her candidacy on March 22. She will face the winner of a Democratic primary that includes Governor Daniel J. McKee, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, former secretary of state Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.