R.I. man seriously hurt when struck by pickup truck on Interstate 495 in Andover

Responding troopers spotted the Rhode Island man in the roadway in the left lane at the “the Route 28 ramp complex,” the statement said, adding that the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The agency said in a statement that troopers from the Andover barracks were alerted at 1:23 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck at Interstate 495 north at Exit 99.

A West Greenwich, R.I., man suffered life threatening injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck in Andover early Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Meanwhile the victim, State Police continued, “was initially conscious and told Troopers he had run out of fuel.”

The victim’s vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane near the crash location, officials said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with that State Police described as “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

No charges or citations were reported. The case remains under investigation.

“The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section,” the statement said.

State Police had earlier described the crash in a brief Twitter posting.

Neither the victim nor the driver were identified by name.

