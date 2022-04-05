Somerville launches curbside mattress, box spring recycling program

Somerville residents have a new environmentally friendly way to dispose of their old mattresses and box springs.

The city this month launched a free curbside mattress and box spring recycling program. Residents simply need to schedule a pickup and place their items at the curb on that specified day.

The city hired Boston Carting to collect the mattresses and box springs and Green Mattress Recycling to arrange for the recycling. Foam and fabric will be made into new foam and textiles. Metal will be sent to scrap yards. Wood will be converted to mulch and other materials.