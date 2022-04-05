Suffolk DA says arrest of boy, 15, on gun charge in Mattapan a ‘tragedy’ for community

“A child carrying a weapon like this is a tragedy not only for the child and the child’s family, but for our entire community,” Hayden said in a statement Tuesday. “It was stopped short of even greater tragedy by the fact that this child didn’t get hurt or hurt anyone else in this incident. This is exactly the reason why we are targeting the traffickers of guns onto Boston’s streets.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden on Tuesday lamented what he described as the tragic arrest Monday of a 15-year-old boy for alleged gun possession in Mattapan, while also lauding the work of responding officers in the case.

Hayden’s remarks came after Boston police confirmed Monday that the teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, had been arrested in the afternoon for illegal gun possession.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Suffolk District Attorney's

Officers responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun near 981 Morton St. at 3:12 p.m. and found the teenager at Morton and Woodmere streets based on a description from the caller, Boston police said Monday in a statement.

The teenager was patted down, and police recovered a SCCY CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a laser and red dot sight, the statement said.

Police also released a photo of the seized firearm, which has a distinctive purple grip. The teenager faced arraignment Tuesday in Juvenile Court in Dorchester. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released. Material from prior Globe stories was used.

