Three buildings evacuated on Beacon Hill after report of ‘strange odor’

Boston fire was notified about the odor at around 10 a.m. and evacuated three residential buildings on 8-12 Grove St. as a precaution after reporting elevated readings on their meters, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston Fire Department, in a telephone interview. Alkins did not know how many people were evacuated in total.

Three buildings were evacuated as a precaution on Beacon Hill Tuesday morning after a “strange odor” led to a Level 3 hazmat response, the Boston fire department said on Twitter. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Boston fire responded to a "strange odor" on Beacon Hill around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents at 8 and 10 Grove St. were eventually allowed back inside, Alkins said, because the smell is believed to be isolated at 12 Grove St.

Advertisement

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission was on site and responding to check whether the smell is caused by sewer gas, Alkins said. He also said a gas company has been contacted to respond.

Alkins said they are still unsure what is causing the smell and said it could be a “gas leak, broken pipe, or both.”

“Companies are monitoring the air quality in the surrounding buildings to determine the cause of the odor,” Boston fire tweeted.

Alkins said a Level 3 hazmat response is the highest level, and this incident was deemed at this level because officials were unsure what the smell was and wanted all hazmat technicians to be present with proper equipment.

As of 11:40 a.m., all companies except for the hazmat company and its technicians were released, Alkins said.

The cause of the odor remains under investigation, Alkins said.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.