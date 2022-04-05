Two-alarm fire damages structure at chemical manufacturing facility in Quincy

The fire started on part of an outside structure that is attached to the Twin Rivers Technologies facility at 780 Washington St. and was reported at around 9:20 a.m., said Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Steven Baylis in a telephone interview.

According to its website, Twin Rivers Technologies manufactures “a product line of over 80 different fatty acid and glycerin products, with capabilities in hydrolysis, distillation, fractionation, crystallization, and both partial and complete hydrogenation.”

Baylis described the steel structure as “complicated” and said it’s around 50 to 60 feet tall with pipes everywhere.

He said the facility makes a “tallow fatty acid,” and when part of the structure that’s high pressure and high temperature sprung a leak, the fire started. The fire, Baylis added, did not spread to the rest of the building.

Staff members managed to shut the entire system down once the fire started, but there was still product inside the structure, Baylis said.

Baylis said the fire was knocked down “fairly quickly,” but crews stayed on the scene for a total of about five hours to ensure that the structure was brought to a safe operating temperature.

“We had to maintain water flow to keep the temperature and then subsequently the pressure down,” Baylis said.

Baylis said a nearby compressor station was not a concern.

Baylis said the part of the structure that caught fire sustained significant damage, but the structure is not considered a total loss. He could not provide an estimate on the damages.

Quincy fire and police responded as well as the Coast Guard, who was called as a precaution to check the runoff from the facility, Baylis said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.