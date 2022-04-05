Westford celebrates Earth Month with walks and a festival

Local residents are invited to a series of events in Westford celebrating Earth Month.

Organized by Westford Climate Action in collaboration with other groups, the events are intended to provide community members opportunities to enjoy some of the town’s natural spaces and to encourage them to become more active in protecting the environment.

The program includes three Saturday walks on local trails — April 9, 16, and 23 — led by members of the Westford Conservation Trust, and an Earth Day Festival April 22 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on the Westford Town Common.