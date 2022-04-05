fb-pixel Skip to main content
Westford

Westford celebrates Earth Month with walks and a festival

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated April 5, 2022, 29 minutes ago

Local residents are invited to a series of events in Westford celebrating Earth Month.

Organized by Westford Climate Action in collaboration with other groups, the events are intended to provide community members opportunities to enjoy some of the town’s natural spaces and to encourage them to become more active in protecting the environment.

The program includes three Saturday walks on local trails — April 9, 16, and 23 — led by members of the Westford Conservation Trust, and an Earth Day Festival April 22 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on the Westford Town Common.

The festival will feature music, a petting zoo, poster making, and Native American artifacts. Attendees will also have the chance to speak with experts on alternative energy, sustainability, recycling, and Mass Save rebates, and to hear updates from speakers on the state’s and town’s climate goals.

All the months’ events are free and open to everyone. For more information on the events, go to westfordclimateaction.org.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

