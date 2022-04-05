EPA to propose restrictions on asbestos

Under the proposed regulation, the Environmental Protection Agency would prohibit the use, manufacture, and import of chrysotile asbestos, a type of asbestos that has been linked to lung cancer and mesothelioma. Chrysotile is the only raw form of asbestos known to be currently imported, processed, or distributed for use in the United States. Known as “white asbestos,” it is used in roofing materials, textiles, and cement, as well as gaskets, clutches, brake pads, and other automotive parts.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration proposed on Tuesday to ban one form of asbestos, the first time the federal government has moved to significantly restrict the toxic industrial material since 1989.

It would still be legal to import other types of asbestos, but companies are required to notify the EPA before importing any product known to contain asbestos fibers, and the agency has the authority to deny those imports.

Health advocates who have been battling for decades to prohibit all forms of asbestos called the EPA’s decision insufficient. They note that asbestos is linked to an estimated 40,000 deaths annually in the United States. More than 60 countries and territories have banned asbestos.

The proposed rule marks a sharp contrast with the Trump administration, which fought legislation that would ban asbestos and imposed a policy that EPA’s own scientists said left loopholes for industries to continue its use. Former President Donald Trump inaccurately declared asbestos “100 percent safe” in his 1997 book, “The Art of the Comeback,” and claimed the movement to remove asbestos “was led by the mob, because it was often mob-related companies that would do the asbestos removal.”

Michael S. Regan, the administrator of the EPA, said Tuesday that the proposed rule will “finally put an end” to the dangerous use of asbestos.

“This historic proposed ban would protect the American people from exposure to chrysotile asbestos, a known carcinogen,” Regan said in a statement, adding that the agency will take other “bold, long-overdue actions” to protect Americans from toxic chemicals.

Asbestos is a set of six naturally occurring fibrous minerals that have the ability to resist heat, fire, and electricity. It was first used in construction in the 1930s and became ubiquitous as an insulator in schools, hospitals, homes, and offices, as well as consumer products.

In the 1960s and 1970s, researchers began to link it to health problems. Inhaling asbestos fibers, even in small amounts, can cause irreversible scarring of the lungs as well as a cancer called malignant mesothelioma.

The EPA under President George H.W. Bush tried to ban asbestos use in 1989, but that effort was overturned by the federal courts in 1991. However, the ruling did retain prohibitions against new uses of asbestos. Because of that — and the potential legal liability — use of asbestos declined in the United States.

Asbestos production in the United States stopped in 2002, but it is still imported to produce chemicals used in manufacturing items like household bleach, bulletproof vests, and electrical insulation, as well as automotive products.

Brazil was once the source of about 95 percent of all asbestos used in America, according to the EPA, but in 2017 it banned its manufacture and sale. Since then, Russia has stepped in as a supplier. During the Trump administration, the Russian firm Uralasbest, one of the largest producers and sellers of asbestos, posted an image of its packaging on Facebook that featured Trump’s face along with the words: “Approved by Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

An EPA official said sanctions that have been imposed by the Biden administration against Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February played no part in the EPA decision to ban asbestos imports.

In recent months, companies that use imported asbestos — including Occidental Chemical Corp. and the Olin Corp., as well as trade groups like the Chlorine Institute and the American Chemistry Council — have met with the White House to discuss potential EPA action.

Neither company responded to a request for comment. Frank Reiner, president of the Chlorine Institute, which represents chlorine producers and distributors, said his member companies need to review the proposed rule before commenting.

The industry considers the use of chrysotile asbestos to be safe, he said. “In chlorine production, there have been measures in place for many, many years,” Reiner said. It is his belief “that we have been using it safely and taking appropriate measures.”

About 300 metric tons of chrysotile asbestos were imported to the US in 2020, according to a US Geological Survey Mineral Commodity Summaries report. It is almost exclusively used to make chlorine-based products, the EPA said.

An evaluation conducted in 2020 by the EPA found “unreasonable risks to human health” associated with asbestos diaphragms, sheet gaskets, brake blocks, and other products.

Restrictions on asbestos diaphragms and sheet gaskets for commercial use would take effect two years after the effective date of the final rule. Prohibitions relating to oil field brake blocks, aftermarket automotive brakes and linings, other vehicle friction products, and other gaskets for commercial use would take effect 180 days after the rule goes into effect.