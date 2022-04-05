‘[Expletive] crazy’: N.H. Governor Chris Sununu reportedly roasts Trump at Gridiron dinner

During the event, which was attended by about more than 600 media and business figures and politicians and has been held every year for more than a century, high-profile Washington crowds, including presidents, poke fun at both political parties.

Sununu, a moderate Republican who in November announced he would forgo a Senate bid and instead run for reelection, made the comments at the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday night, the first time the event has been held in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple news outlets.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu reportedly skewered former president Donald Trump and took aim at other fellow Republicans at a Washington, D.C., dinner over the weekend, at one point describing Trump as “[expletive] crazy.”

After his remarks at the dinner raised some eyebrows, Sununu said in an interview on MSNBC that the comments were “jokes” made in an attempt to “bring some bipartisanship and some smiles back to Washington.”

“Gridiron dinner is a great event, it’s about four or five hours,” Sununu said on MSNBC. “Folks get up and we make fun of ourselves. I think I opened a joke with insulting my father and my family first and we made jokes about CNN and MSNBC, about Joe Biden, Jen Psaki was sitting right there, I was making jokes about her.”

“Everyone takes it in the right spirit and the right tone,” Sununu said, adding that Trump has attended the event, “so he knows what it’s all about.”

Here’s what Sununu said, according to Politico.

On Donald Trump

“You know, he’s probably going to be the next president,” Sununu said, according to Politico, before describing the “experience,” “passion,” “sense of integrity,” and the “rationale” he brought to his tweets.

The room became quiet, Politico said, as the audience waited to see what Sununu was going to say next.

Sununu then paused before yelling: “Nah, I’m just kidding! He’s [expletive] crazy!”

As attendees laughed, Sununu said: “Are you kidding? Come on. You guys are buying that? I love it … He just stresses me out so much! ... I’m going to deny I ever said it.”

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

Sununu also told a story about when Trump visited him in New Hampshire and invited Sununu to ride with him in the presidential limo. Trump suddenly stopped talking, Sununu said, and pointed out the window to people lined up on the road holding American flags.

“They LOVE me,” Trump reportedly told Sununu.

But the man Trump pointed to was holding a sign that read “[expletive] Trump.”

On Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Sununu also targeted Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and the dozens of text messages she reportedly exchanged with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In the text messages, which were among thousands that Meadows reported to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Thomas urged Meadows to try to overturn the 2020 election in the weeks after the results.

“We know she may be extreme, but let’s face it: when it comes to texting, she’s no Anthony Weiner,” Sununu said. “And you guys thought we forgot about that freakshow.”

On Senator Ted Cruz

Sununu also took a shot at Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his decision last month to join the truckers’ protest known as the “People’s Convoy.” Cruz pulled up to Washington, D.C., sitting in a truck with the organizer of the protest before speaking in support of the truckers during a press conference.

“Nobody really knows why [the Convoy protesters are] in Washington in the first place — which pretty much describes Ted himself, right? … What is with Ted? You see that beard? … He looks like Mel Gibson after a DUI or something,” Sununu reportedly said.





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.