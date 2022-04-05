GOP Representative Fred Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Capitol insurrection, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress.

Upton, 68, is the fourth Republican who backed impeachment to not seek reelection, joining Reps. John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“This is it for me,” Upton said during a speech on the House floor. "I’ve done the zillions of airline miles back and forth. I’ve signed Fred to over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this chamber while here and by most accounts have succeeded in making a difference, accomplishing what I've set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come.”