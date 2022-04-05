Ivanka Trump speaking to Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump is one of more than 800 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than two centuries. She the first of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee and one of the closest people to her father.

Trump’s daughter, who was with her father much of that day, was expected to speak to the committee virtually, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss it.

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, former president Donald Trump’s daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, was to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

Her decision to cooperate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January. It comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, testified to the nine-member panel in a virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours. Members of the committee said his testimony was helpful and are hoping to further fill in the gaps with her help.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Her testimony, like others before the committee, will be private. The panel is using the interviews to compile a comprehensive record and will begin to release information in the coming months as it holds public hearings and releases a series of reports on the insurrection.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Joe Biden’s 2020 election win as part of his ceremonial role overseeing the electoral count. Pence rejected those efforts.

The committee is also interested in any concerns she may have heard from Pence’s staff, members of Congress, and the White House counsel’s office about Trump’s pressure on Pence.

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump’s cooperation stands in contrast with some of her father’s other top advisers, several of whom have refused to cooperate as the former president has fought the probe. Trump has tried to exert executive privilege over documents and interviews, but in many cases has been overruled by courts or Biden, who has that authority as the sitting president.

The House is expected to vote this week to recommend contempt charges for Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, both of whom the committee says have been uncooperative. The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, who defied a congressional subpoena, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who ceased cooperating with the panel.

Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Meadows.

Other witnesses who are still close to the former president — and several who were in the White House that day — have declined to answer the committee’s questions.

Associated Press

Michigan Republican Upton will not seek reelection

Facing new district lines and a tough primary race, Representative Fred Upton of Michigan, announced his retirement Tuesday, becoming the fourth House Republican who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump to decline to run for reelection.

Upton, who has served in Congress for more than three decades, had his western Michigan district significantly redrawn in the once-a-decade reapportionment process, and he was facing a difficult primary campaign against Representative Bill Huizenga, whom Trump endorsed last month.

Advertisement

“This is it for me,” Upton said in an emotional departure speech on the House floor, lamenting the divisiveness of politics today. “Hopefully civility and bipartisanship versus discord can rule and not rue the day.”

Of the 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment last year, the others who have chosen retirement are Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and John Katko of New York.

Trump celebrated the latest retirement in a statement: “UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go. Others losing badly, who’s next?”

Upton has been an institutionalist in the House, returning even after his term as chairman of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee had been completed and his party was in the minority.

“Fred Upton is a legislator first and foremost,” said Doug Heye, a former aide to House Republican leadership, saying Upton’s work on opioid addiction and the 21st Century Cures Act, a sweeping health care law passed in 2016, “should be the model” for bipartisan accomplishments.

As recently as Monday, Upton was speaking like a potential candidate, telling NBC News that if he won in 2022, it would show that Trump was “not as strong as he might have thought that he was.”

Yet in the same interview, Upton showed some doubts about his plans.

“I’m going to run my own race — if we run — we’re going to run our own race,” he said.

Advertisement

In retiring, Upton invoked his early service in the Reagan administration, where he worked in the Office of Management and Budget.

“Reagan worked both sides of the aisle to get things done, caring less about who got the credit,” Upton said in his speech. “And I made a promise that such a principle would be my guiding light.”

He was followed immediately on the floor by a Democrat, Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who called his retirement a “loss for this country.”

“Fred and I always managed to disagree without vitriolic rhetoric,” she said, calling him a “best friend” to her late husband, former representative John Dingell, who died in 2019.

New York Times

Biden to extend freeze on student loan payments

President Biden will allow millions of federal student loan borrowers to freeze their payments until Aug. 31, according to an administration official briefed on the matter, the latest extension of a pandemic relief measure that began more than two years ago.

The delay — the sixth since the pause began early in the pandemic — will come less than a month before payments were scheduled to restart and affect tens of millions of borrowers, including 35 million who have not been making payments that would otherwise have been due.

Those debts have not been accruing interest, and 7 million borrowers who have defaulted received a break from paycheck garnishments and other collection efforts since the pause began.

The extension was expected to be announced this week, according to the administration official, who was not authorized to speak about the plans before they were formally announced.

Advertisement

The extension will be welcome news for people unable, or unwilling, to resume paying bills that can be hundreds of dollars a month or more. Americans owe $1.6 trillion on federal student loans — more than they owe on car loans, credit cards, or any consumer debt other than mortgages.

Progressives in the Democratic Party have long called for widespread cancellation of some federal student loan debt. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, and Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren, both of Massachusetts, have repeatedly pressed for Biden to wipe out to $50,000 per borrower through an executive action.

Biden has resisted that approach and said he would prefer for any debt cancellation to happen legislatively. Congressional supporters say they don’t have the votes. A plan to cancel $10,000 in debt for many borrowers passed the House in 2020 as part of its pandemic relief package, then died in the Senate.

But the Biden administration continues to dangle the possibility of cancellation.

”Joe Biden, right now, is the only president in history where no one’s paid on their student loans for the entirety of his presidency,” Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said last month on the Pod Save America podcast. “The question of whether or not there’s some executive action on student debt forgiveness, when the payments resume, is a decision we’re going to take before the payments resume.”

New York Times