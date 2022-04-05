Obama returns to the White House after 5 tumultuous years. Here is what is the same.

Obama was set to take part in a ceremony observing President Biden’s fix to a loophole in the Affordable Care Act, the signature piece of legislation of the Obama administration. Biden’s action should make health care more affordable for a slice of families who are too poor for free government care and, at the same time, unable to access the federal health care marketplace.

When Barack Obama entered the White House complex Tuesday it was the first time he has done so as an ex-president. A lot has happened in the five years since he left, including a deep polarization in the county, two presidents, two impeachments, one insurrection, and a thing called COVID-19.

Advertisement

For Obama, talking about the Affordable Care Act in the Rose Garden will likely feel very familiar. But that isn’t all that should be familiar. Many of the same political dynamics at play when he ran the country are still there on full display during his visit.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Here are a few examples:

The Obama-Biden dynamic is still the same

Biden might be the president now and Obama simply the sidekick that Biden once was, but the dynamic is still the same.

When Obama selected Biden to be his running mate in 2008 it was to balance out the ticket. Here was Obama, very good at optics and politics, but new to Washington. So he picked Biden, one of the most experienced Washington hands out there, to help him get things done and navigate personalities and world leaders.

Biden is still the one with experience in policy and relationships both in Washington and abroad. But Obama remains the one with high poll numbers and an ability to deliver the big speech and drive the party’s base.

There is some talk that the Obama trip could be a political reset for Biden of sorts. That Obama could be even more of a presence in the news and make the case for Biden and the Democrats, generally. There is a logic to this thinking. After all, given the sorry state of poll numbers for Biden, and with many Democrats disillusioned, Obama may have the ability to energize the party, probably more than anyone in the country.

Advertisement

That said, Obama picked his spots to campaign even in the 2020 election, instead of going all out. It is unlikely he would more than that during a midterm election.

Executive orders are still a way for presidents to bypass Congress

It’s notable that the event Obama came to the White House for was to watch Biden sign an executive order. The use of executive orders skyrocketed during the Obama years as a way to get around a Republican Congress. Trump then took the practice on steroids. One notable example was his unconstitutional travel ban.

It is interesting that Biden’s domestic agenda is so stalled even when Democrats are in charge of Congress that he still needs to use executive orders to fix small loopholes. But that is simply where his presidency is situated these days.

The issues are similar

With COVID-19 largely fading from the political conversation, the issue set now looks a lot like the days when Obama was president. Then, as now, there were high gas prices, economic anxiety, health care concerns, and Russia was invading Ukraine.

In addition to all that, there might be a growing immigration problem on Biden’s hands this summer with his administration’s announcement last week that it will make an administrative change that will allow more asylum seekers into the country to seek hearings. Immigration was a major topic during the Obama days and led to the next president running on building a wall on the Southern border.

Advertisement

You could forgive Obama if, just out of habit, he turned around when the event is over and went back to the Oval Office to call up John Boehner.













James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.