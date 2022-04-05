Halting the next genocide

And the question that weighs heavily on the United States and on the international community is what to do next, how to tighten the noose on the war criminal who still presides over Russia and bring Vladimir Putin’s bloody war machine to a halt.

The mass graves and streets littered with the bodies of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha leave no doubt that Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is far more than that. History will write a fuller story, but what the world is watching now looks increasingly like a genocide being carried out in real time before its very eyes.

“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone’s seen it,” President Biden told reporters on Monday. “I think it is a war crime.”

The State Department and international lawyers will gather their evidence as diplomats and lawyers must do, even as public opinion around the world has already rendered its verdict.

“This is genocide,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. “We are the citizens of Ukraine We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities.”

Genocide, in the legal sense, means more than just extreme brutality against civilians; it’s an intentional effort to wipe out a people. The slaughter in Bucha, a town of some 37,000, was but the latest evidence suggesting that Russia’s attacks in Ukraine have crossed that awful threshold.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said the bodies of more than 410 civilians have been found in the Kyiv region. In Bucha alone, according to its mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, the bodies of more than 270 local residents were found in two mass graves discovered after Ukrainian forces moved back into the town. Some victims had their hands tied behind their backs. At least one body on the street seen by reporters was that of a child. The bodies of several women were found naked.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky himself, have asserted that retreating Russian forces have left behind landmines and may well have booby-trapped some of those civilian bodies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described it as “brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.”

So how does the world stop this horror?

Supplying the Ukrainians with the arms they need so that they can continue their brave battle against Russian forces must remain at the top of the to-do list for the United States and the international community. There can be no halfway measures now. The world — and yes, the United States as well — was late to the realization that it was no longer dealing with a rational actor in Vladimir Putin, whose brutality it vastly underestimated.

But stopping the Russian war machine is also key. And that means depriving it of the lifeline that Russia’s oil and gas supplies have continued to provide. Within the European Union, however, that remains controversial. Even within Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian natural gas, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the atrocities in Bucha had put energy sanctions on the table, but other German leaders weren’t yet on board.

“It is very clear that there are indications of war crimes,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a radio interview. “I don’t think we can let it go. . . . What happened in Bucha dictates a new package of sanctions.” He said oil and coal would be on the table when EU partners meet Wednesday. He did not mention gas.

It remains a dirty little secret of this war that Russia is exporting more oil now than it did before its invasion of Ukraine, a fact noted by Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Zelensky, in a recent op-ed in The New York Times.

“The best way to stop Mr. Putin’s war machine is to cut off his daily inflow of hard currency,” Ustenko wrote. “And the best way to do that is for Europe to stop handing over cash for Russian oil and gas. The United States should also impose secondary sanctions, which could prevent anyone from legally shipping and financing Russian oil.”

Secondary sanctions, which would put Russia in the same category as Iran, are reportedly getting some traction within the Biden administration in the wake of Bucha.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is doing its part with its own Russian Tanker Tracking Group, which follows oil tankers leaving Russian ports.

“You can hide many things in the oil business, but you cannot conceal the movements of large crude oil tankers that are visible from space,” Ostenko wrote.

Secondary sanctions could also help stem the flow into Russia of military hardware and crucial parts to keep them operative. The United States and some of its allies have cut off such exports to Russia; secondary sanctions would imposes costs on foreign entities that choose to fill the gap.

“Putin is now reportedly shopping for military supplies of all kinds and, unfortunately, some countries may sell to him, including China,” Ostenko wrote in a separate piece several weeks ago.

None of this is easy — not to implement or follow through on — although the US Treasury Department made a good start last week when it rightly targeted Russia’s largest chipmaker and the Kremlin’s well-developed sanctions-evasion network.

Any sacrifice Americans or Europeans are called upon to make is little compared with that being made on a daily basis by the people of Ukraine and its growing diaspora of refugees. The horrors of Bucha and dozens of other communities, especially in the south of Ukraine, cannot and must not be forgotten. Rather, they must drive the caring people and governments of the world to do more, to say more, and to stand united against the threat that Putin poses — until that day when he is brought to justice.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.