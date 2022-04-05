We should open our arms to asylum seekers, not run them through their paces

In his March 30 Opinion column, “The United States should take more Ukrainian refugees,” Scot Lehigh reported comments by US Representative Chellie Pingree of Maine that this country could do more in this crisis. Thankfully, Pingree noted that Ukraine is not the only country where individuals are suffering. Thousands of migrants reach the southern border every day, seeking relief from violence in their home countries. More than 5,000 individuals apply for asylum each year in Boston alone.

As a student attorney in the Boston University Immigrants’ Rights Clinic, I have heard the stories of many of these asylum seekers. Many are fleeing death threats; several have had family members murdered already.