We should open our arms to asylum seekers, not run them through their paces

In his March 30 Opinion column, “The United States should take more Ukrainian refugees,” Scot Lehigh reported comments by US Representative Chellie Pingree of Maine that this country could do more in this crisis. Thankfully, Pingree noted that Ukraine is not the only country where individuals are suffering. Thousands of migrants reach the southern border every day, seeking relief from violence in their home countries. More than 5,000 individuals apply for asylum each year in Boston alone.
As a student attorney in the Boston University Immigrants’ Rights Clinic, I have heard the stories of many of these asylum seekers. Many are fleeing death threats; several have had family members murdered already.
Many people don’t realize how hostile our immigration system is to even the most sympathetic asylum seekers. The law demands that asylum seekers repeat the stories of the worst days of their lives; they must wedge their complex, beautiful lives into an outdated, rigid narrative to prove that their suffering was based on narrow protected grounds.
We should open our arms to those who are suffering, whether from Ukraine or Central America. Instead, we exclude so many who warrant protection and who could add so richly to our communities.
Crystal Anderson
Chelsea