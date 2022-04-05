Bruins can’t hang onto early lead, limp out of Detroit with loss

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy had already planned on tinkering with some of the lines, but the injuries forced him to patch things together against the Red Wings.

To make matters worse, defenseman Hampus Lindholm left with a lower-body injury with 4:06 remaining in the second period and did not return for the third. He played 13:52 for the night.

DETROIT — The fallout from Monday night’s slugfest against Columbus left the Bruins without leading scorer David Pastrnak and third-line winger Trent Frederic Tuesday night.

The patch job only lasted so long. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Bruins fell, 5-3, to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, snapping their three-game winning streak.

Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who ended a six-game skid. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman gave up four goals, the seventh time he’s allowed as many this season.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stopped a Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday in Detroit. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Bruins have two days to regroup before visiting Tampa Bay for a high-stakes matchup Friday.

With Pastrnak missing from the missing the second line, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula picked up the slack early. Haula gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at the 4:43 mark of the first period, trailing behind a two-on-two rush, waiting on a pass from Hall, and whipping a wrist shot by Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.

Haula came in with a 7-11—18 line and a plus-minus rating of plus-14 in his last 19 games.

The Bruins stretched the lead at the 14:17 mark, Brandon Carlo getting his shot through a crowd of four red jerseys for the Bruins’ second goal of the night.

The Red Wings were on a power play when a turnover in their own offensive zone allowed the Bruins to break the other way and get off shorthanded attempts. The puck found Carlo and with Moritz Seider, and Tyler Bertuzzi, Lukas Raymond, and Dylan Larkin in front of him, Nedeljkovic could barely see Carlo firing a fire the shot that gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

But the Bruins didn’t go into the break with a cozy two-goal lead. Instead, another last-minute goal cut it in half.

The Bruins killed a late Red Wings power play, then allowed Dylan Larkin to score his 30th goal of the season with 40 seconds left in the first, taking a feed from Seider at the left circle and firing a shot off the far post to make it 2-1.

The Bruins have allowed 24 goals in the final minute of a period this season.

The Bruins were in a battle on the back end of a back-to-back once Michael Rasmussen punched in Adam Erne’s deflection attempt to tie the game at 2 at the 5:46 mark.

The Red Wings made it three straight goals when Jakub Vrana found room between three Bruins on the left side and whipped a pass across to Filip Zadina, who finished with a wrist shot from the dot for his ninth goal of the season.

The Bruins had trailed going into the third just four times in the previous 16 games going back to March 1.

Vrana made it four straight at the 4:08 mark in the third, taking advantage of a Bruins line change and beating Swayman stick-side to make it 4-2.

Patrice Bergeron made it 4-3 with 2:36 remaining before Sam Gagner sealed it with an empty-netter.

The Bruins split back-to-back games for the fifth time this season. They are 4-5-0 in the second of consecutive games.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.