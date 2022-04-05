Bruins lose another player as Hampus Lindholm leaves Tuesday’s game against Red Wings with lower-body injury

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Lindholm likely will need an X-ray or an MRI.

Lindholm, who has transitioned seamlessly along the blue line since coming to Boston at the trade deadline, appeared to grab his left leg after a collision with Detroit’s Pius Suter.

DETROIT — Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left Tuesday night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury. He did not return to the 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

“He seemed OK in there, so I don’t think it’s serious,” Cassidy said. “But obviously when you don’t come back then you don’t know until you get better information.”

In seven games with the Bruins, Lindholm is a plus-4 with four assists, giving the Bruins a lift with his ability to play at both ends of the ice.

His arrival sparked an offensive surge for Charlie McAvoy, his partner on the top defensive pairing. McAvoy has 10 assists over seven games with Lindholm.

“I always like playing with guys like that, especially Mac,” Lindholm said before the game. “He has the big frame, too. He likes to play my style of hockey. He wants to be creative and be offensive but also play hard. He doesn’t want to be the guy that’s easy to play against. I think that makes it even more fun to play with a guy like that.”

Cassidy wasn’t happy about the dust-up at the end of the game between Anton Blidh and Gustav Lindstrom that turned into an ugly brawl with game already decided.

“That’s how you get a bad name,” he said, emphatically.

Brandon Carlo jumped in to settle things down initially, but the scene quickly became unruly. Derek Forbort swooped in, escalating more than de-escalating the situation.

Players were separated, but as they skated away, Carlo took a swipe at Filip Zadina. Jack Studnicka then pounced on Zadina. That gave Blidh a chance to go after Lindstrom, hammering him to the ice. Studnick ended up surrounded by Zadina and Michael Rasmussen until Forbort put Rasmussen in a headlock.

“Little bit of a cross-checking in the corner kind of starts a battle between everybody on the ice,” Carlo said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the smartest thing that we could be doing in that moment, but I respect the passion for the game within certain guys. But you’ve got to be careful because that’s a situation where guys can get hurt too. So we need to be smart there.”

