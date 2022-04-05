Carrie Moore tapped as Harvard’s next women’s basketball coach

Harvard’s women’s basketball program is set to begin a new era.

On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Carrie Moore as head coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 Ivy League championships, and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Moore arrives in Cambridge after spending this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines end the regular season ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and reach the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.