EMass softball: Lowell’s Giana LaCedra headlines Players to Watch

Haley Coupal, Bishop Feehan — The University of Connecticut-bound senior hit .500 as a junior and set the program record for RBIs in a single inning with seven.

Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough — A force at shortstop (.679 average, 10 HRs, 32 RBIs) and in the circle (5-2, 1.75 ERA), the junior has committed to Boston University.

Abigail Bettencourt, Peabody — The reigning Northeastern Conference Player of the Year split time between the circle and second base in 2021, registering a 1.25 earned run average while hitting .484 with 20 RBIs.

Olivia DeLong, Amesbury — The senior returns after dominating in the circle in 2021 with a 0.59 ERA, three no-hitters and a perfect game. DeLong also hit .590, belted six homers and drove in 43 runs.

Melina Fedele, Austin Prep — The senior is coming off a .521 season with 24 RBIs for the Cougars.

Bella Fernald, Bedford — The reigning Dual County League co-MVP hit .544 with 8 homers and 37 RBIs starting at catcher as a junior.

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and UMass Lowell commit went 13-1 with a 0.27 ERA and 230 strikeouts in her junior campaign.

Regina Kannan, Westford — A senior captain who pitched the Grey Ghosts to the Dual County League title, she compiled a 1.54 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 45 innings last spring.

Kaelyn Larkin, Medfield — The sophomore is coming off a tremendous first year: She was the Tri-Valley League MVP after hitting .700 with 10 homers and driving in 54 runs.

Cassidy Machado, Middleborough — Now a junior, Machado turned in an ERA of 0.71 and 91 strikeouts en route to a 10-1 record in 2021 to lead the Sachems to the South Shore League title.

Ella Maher, Newton North — As a junior, she hit a sizzling .392, had 21 RBIs, and posted 101 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA in the circle.

Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s — Newhall, now a senior, went 19-3 in the circle with a 1.46 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 2021.

Eliana Raposo, Dighton Rehoboth — The senior returns after a stellar performance in the Division 2 tournament, in which she compiled a 5-1 record with 63 strikeouts to lead the Falcons to the state final.

Alanis Toledano, Latin Academy — As a sophomore, the shortstop batted .694, knocked in 37 runs and scored 34 to propel the Dragons to a Boston City League crown.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.