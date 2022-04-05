As it turns out, no local teams in this week’s Frozen Four may boost Boston’s coffers

The arrival of out-of-town fan bases from the four semi-finalists — Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota State and Denver — on an otherwise low-volume early April weekend for tourists could boost city coffers by more than $22 million, according to an estimate from the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Their losses, however, should add up to Boston’s economic gain.

New England college hockey teams got iced out of this weekend’s NCAA Frozen Four men’s championship at TD Garden.

Stephanie Pappas, the bureau’s vice president of international and sports sales, said in an email that estimate is based on the number of contracted hotel rooms, and could climb to $22.5 million.

“Historically this event has a very strong draw for loyal college hockey fans that attend annually with friends and spouses, regardless of what teams are playing,” she wrote. “That said, it is also significant where the qualifying teams are coming from, and how their fan bases travel.”

Pappas said that the four schools that made it to the Frozen Four have fan bases that travel well, “and that’s great news.”

Traditional local hockey powerhouses Boston University and Boston College didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Harvard, Northeastern, American International, and defending champion UMass departed in the first round, and Quinnipiac lost in the quarterfinals. TD Garden has hosted the Frozen Four three times since it opened, and 2022 marks the first time no New England teams made it.

To arrive at the $22.5 million estimate, the bureau said it relied on an industry-standard calculator that computes more than 30 factors, including location, dates, event, sport and tournament type.

About 30 percent of the impact comes from direct spending at hotels, said Pappas, with food and beverage, transportation, retail, recreation, and ancillary services and staff filling out the rest.

“As Boston looks to restore its hotel occupancy to pre-pandemic levels, every event we host is critical to our recovery,” said Pappas. Having the Frozen Four in town, followed quickly by the Boston Marathon on April 18, “will deliver a huge boost to our visitor economy.”

The semifinal games between Michigan and Denver, and then the two Minnesota schools, will be played this Thursday, with the final taking place Saturday evening.

Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden, said the venue is “constantly working to bring national events to TD Garden and showcase the amazing hospitality Boston has to offer,” which is why it was looking forward to hosting the Frozen Four for the second time in eight years.

A Frozen Four’s economic impact is a sliver of what the NCAA’s blockbuster men’s basketball Final Four tournament brings. The basketball finals create impacts ranging in the high eight digits to as much as $200 million (according to WalletHub) for this year’s finals played in New Orleans at its capacious, 74,000-seat Caesars Superdome Saturday and Monday.

The day before the semifinals between North Carolina-Duke and Kansas-Villanova, resale prices on Ticketmaster started at $238 each in the nosebleed seats of the domed stadium and topped out at $22,500. Tickets for the Final game topped out at $14,000.

TD Garden can seat 17,850 for hockey games. On Tuesday, the price of a resale ticket on Ticketmaster for the semifinals ranged between $70 and $632 with the final on Saturday ranging between $110 and $700.

Victor Matheson, a Holy Cross professor specializing in sports economics, believes the $22.5 million estimate is aggressive.

“$22 million requires a whole lot of things to go right — for that, you need a huge influx of people, you need those rooms to have not been filled and you need people spending a huge amount of money to come up with that sort of number,” said Matheson.

That said, Matheson thinks “one of the key points of this is, ironically, the success of your local teams is actually bad for the economic impact – this is kind of your perfect venue here in that everyone is traveling, and it’s the final.

“This is a pretty good draw overall, you probably could not have asked for better, if you’re Boston.”

