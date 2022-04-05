Injured Bruins David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic sit out Tuesday’s game at Detroit

Pastrnak reportedly has been bothered by a lower-body injury since March 18 against Winnipeg. He’s played in seven games since. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy couldn’t say for certain this was the same issue, but he was bracing for the possibility that Pastrnak might need time to recover.

Pastrnak, the Bruins’ leading scorer, exited the 3-2 win with 15:21 left in the third period after crashing into Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov . Frederic took a hit from Jake Christiansen in the second period that knocked him out of the game.

DETROIT — The Bruins’ win Monday over Columbus came at a price. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic were out Tuesday against the Red Wings nursing injuries sustained in the bruising matchup the night before.

“I don’t know if this is the exact same thing or not,” Cassidy said. “I just found out, so it might be that he hasn’t completely healed. So if that ends up being the case — if that’s the message that we get — then he’s going to need whatever amount of time to get it right. I don’t think it’s long term. We’ll put him as day to day, but who knows.”

Pastrnak has a team-high tying 71 points. His 38 goals rank tied for ninth in the league. With a 5-10—15 line, Frederic is having the best season of his four-year career.

The Bruins have 12 regular-season games remaining. They continue this four-game road trip with a stop Friday in Tampa Bay, then a trip Sunday to Washington.

“We’ve got some big games coming up obviously this week,” Cassidy said. “But next week, the week after, again, the bigger ones are down the road for us. So we have to look at that big picture.”

With Pastrnak and Frederic out, Cassidy had to adjust the lines. Tomas Nosek moved to the second line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. Nick Foligno took Frederic’s spot on the third line. Cassidy took the opportunity to play Anton Blidh, Jack Studnicka, and Marc McLaughlin on the fourth line.

McLaughlin was on the ice for the first time since scoring his first goal in his NHL debut March 31 against New Jersey.

Clifton a healthy scratch again

Cassidy continued to look at options along the blue line, teaming Mike Reilly and Derek Forbort on the third pair, and getting another look at Reilly on the right side. Reilly was paired with newcomer Josh Brown for the second time Monday against Columbus.

The odd-man-out has been Connor Clifton, who was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.

“The thing about Cliffy is we know his game,” Cassidy said. “We know when he’s on, he’s physical, hard to play against. He’s got to manage the puck better in situations to stay in there full time. So he’s out a little bit more because we don’t know Brown, first of all, he’s going to get more looks. And we haven’t seen Reilly on the right side a lot.

“So there’s a little bit of that going on, evaluation. You always want to play your best lineup, but you do have to be mindful of the big picture. So we’re looking ahead a little bit in that station, which hurts Cliffy’s opportunity to play a little bit here.”

One thing working in Clifton’s favor is his experience. He has logged more postseason games (36) than Brown (2), Reilly (11), and Forbort (18) combined.

“We’ve seen Cliffy over the years,” Cassidy said. “We’ve seen him play hard in the playoffs. We’ve seen him play, I think, 49 games this year. So we know what we’re getting. And he will get back in, but right now we have some other people that we need to look at in that spot on the third pair right side bring Brown and Reilly.”

Marchand on receiving end

Cassidy didn’t want to press the issue, but it’s becoming clear opponents have been able to target Brad Marchand without repercussions.

“It seems that way lately,” Cassidy said. “He’s taking some hits that have not been penalized.”

Marchand’s hit on Columbus’s Andrew Peeke in the first period set the tone for an intense game Monday. Peeke tried to retaliate but was whistled twice for roughing Marchand.

Before that, though, Marchand had only had six whistles go his way over 19 games since returning from a six-game suspension in February.

“I think he’s taken some shots,” Cassidy said. “Marshy’s going to have to play through it, if that’s the standard they’ve set. I don’t want to go too far down the road with it, because he’s a hot button issue. How we’re handling it internally is, Marsh, you need to make sure you keep your cool whenever possible.

“Play hard, finish your checks like he did last night within the boundaries of the game and just play hard. If you take a penalty, we’ll kill it, but understand that you’re probably going to take a few hits here that you might have to turn the other cheek or bite your tongue on.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.