Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will retire at end of season

Anaheim Ducks longtime captain Ryan Getzlaf said Tuesday that he will retire at the conclusion of the regular season, ending his 17-year NHL career spent entirely with one club. The Ducks (28-31-12) have 11 games left in what’s almost certain to be their fourth consecutive non-playoff season. A first-round draft pick in 2003, Getzlaf, 36, has been one of the top playmaking centers in hockey for most of his career, scoring 1,013 points in 1,150 games since his NHL debut in October 2005. He became Anaheim’s career scoring leader last Oct. 31, and became the 92nd player in league history to score 1,000 points on Nov. 16. Getzlaf also leads the Ducks in games played and assists (731). He is a Stanley Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, a three-time NHL All-Star, and the runner-up for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP in 2014. Despite missing 22 games this season, Getzlaf is tied for fifth on the team in scoring with three goals and 28 assists.

Harvard hired Carrie Moore as its women’s basketball coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 Ivy League championships, and six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Moore spent this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines end the regular season ranked 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and reach the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament. Prior to that she spent two seasons at North Carolina in the same role. She also was an assistant at Princeton (2016-2019) and Creighton (2010-2015).

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky won the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year. The 6-foot-9-inch junior center led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game. He had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Tshiebwe is the second Kentucky player to win the award, joining Anthony Davis in 2012, and also has collected player of the year honors from The Associated Press, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, The Sporting News, and the US Basketball Writers Association. The other finalists were Ochai Agbaji of national champion Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, and Drew Timme of Gonzaga … Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith, who led the Tigers to their first No. 1 ranking and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, is entering the NBA draft, where he is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick. The consensus All-American and Southeastern Conference freshman of the year led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds … Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler declared for the NBA draft and is signing with an agent following a freshman season in which he helped lead the Volunteers to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 43 years and the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He started all 34 games, averaging a team-high13.9 points and 4.7 assists … In the wake of coach Shaheen Holloway departing for Seton Hall following an improbable run to the Elite Elight, the Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team had three of its stars — starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee and backup Doug Edert — put their names in the transfer portal. Banks led Saint Peter’s in scoring, averaging 11.3 points, and had a team-high 54 3-pointers. Lee averaged 6.8 points and had a team-high 87 assists. Edert averaged 9.5 points mostly coming off the bench … La Salle hired former Penn and Temple coach Fran Dunphy, 73, to take over the sagging men’s basketball program that he led to some of its greatest seasons as a guard in the 1960s. Dunphy went 580-325 combined at Penn (1989-2006) and Temple (2006-19), leading his teams to 17 NCAA Tournaments.

NBA

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball suffers setback

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball experienced another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, raising more doubt about whether he will play again this season. Ball felt some discomfort after he tried to ramp up activities again following a 10-day pause, coach Billy Donovan said. “It’s disappointing from the standpoint you were hoping that the time that he had off could help him kind of maybe propel going forward and do a little bit more,” Donovan said. “But that certainly hasn’t been the case.” Donovan said the next step will probably be a “meeting of the minds” in the next day or two. And the possibility of Ball missing the remainder of the season is “on the table.” Ball, a big reason why the Bulls led the Eastern Conference for part of the season, has not played since Jan. 14. Zach LaVine sat out Chicago’s game against the Bucks Tuesday night because of ongoing soreness in his left knee.

Two-time coach of the year Gene Shue dies

Gene Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers, and Clippers, died. He was 90. The Wizards and the league announced Shue’s death Monday. A five-time All-Star as a player for the Pistons, Shue went on to coach for more than two decades. He took over the Bullets in 1966, and he was named Coach of the Year in 1968-69 when the team went 57-25. In 1971, Baltimore reached the Finals before losing to Milwaukee. Shue resigned after the 1972-73 season, then took over the 76ers. Philadelphia reached the Finals in 1977 but lost in six games to Portland. Shue was fired by the 76ers early the following season and ended up with the San Diego Clippers from 1978-80. Shue’s second stint with the Bullets began in 1980, and he took them to the playoffs three more times before being fired in March 1986. His second Coach of the Year award came in 1982. He went back to the Clippers for his final coaching stop, then became general manager of the 76ers in 1990 and served until 1992 … Herb Turetzky, who retired before this season after being the Nets’ official scorer for 54 years across multiple leagues and states, died Monday at 76. He scored more than 2,200 games, a record for pro basketball games that was certified in the Guinness Book of World Records. Turetzky worked 1,465 consecutive games in the regular season and playoffs, beginning in New Jersey in the 1984-85 season and ending in Brooklyn in October 2018.

MISCELLANY

Three-time Olympian Nana Takagi hangs up her skates

Three-time Japanese Olympic speedskating medalist Nana Takagi, 29, retired. Along with younger sister Miho, Takagi won gold in the women’s team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games. She captured another Olympic title in the mass start, a newly introduced speed skating event. She was also the first Japanese athlete to win multiple gold medals in one competition in either the Summer or Winter Olympics. Takagi also earned silver in the pursuit at the Beijing Games in February but burst into tears after her fall on the last corner cost Japan a shot at gold in the final … Ibrahima Konaté (17 minute), Sadio Mane (34th), and Luis Diaz (87th) scored to lift Liverpool to a 3-1 win over host Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series at Lisbon … Kevin De Bruyne scored in the 70th minute to give host Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series.

