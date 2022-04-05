For many top softball players, club experience working out to improve the high school game

Peabody returns the vast majority of a roster that went 17-1 in 2021, bowing out in the Division 1 North final to Billerica. Amesbury welcomes back eight starters from a 16-1 squad that lost the Division 3 state final to perennial juggernaut Turners Falls.

Away from their respective school teams, the two play for the Polar Crush travel program, DeLong with the 18U Premier-Miller, and Bettencourt with the 16U Gold-Capello team. They are not alone. In Monday’s matchup, 20 players that suited up across both teams also play club ball.

In Monday’s nonleague season-opening softball showcase, Boston University-bound senior Liv DeLong stepped into the circle for host Amesbury. At bat for Peabody: sophomore Abby Bettencourt , the reigning Northeastern Conference MVP.

Travel programs take a brief hiatus during the high school season, but summer and fall tournaments and showcases feed into winter workouts to prepare players for the spring campaign.

Peabody junior Penny Spack worked out in the offseason with the Marblehead-based RES Angels.

“Last season, she started to show glimpses of how good she could be,” Peabody coach Tawney Palmieri said. “You can see the progress she made. Since then, she’s made huge improvements.”

In Taunton, junior first baseman Hayley Krockta was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs in a season-opening 13-3 Hockomock League win Monday over Stoughton. Credit her time with the Taunton Typhoons.

“She worked a ton on her bat and her maturity at the plate,” Taunton second-year coach Carrie Consalvi said. “We’re definitely on the road to see that. She’s a phenomenal first baseman and has definitely grown through another year of maturity.”

The offseason work, for most, is an opportunity to work on development against good competition, with more instruction and coaching, with a cost.

“I think it’s the greatest thing that’s happened,” said 33-year Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. “They play all the time and that’s a good thing. I think it’s great for the game. In the end, it can be a detriment too. I like having kids in the program that can hopefully move up to the varsity team one day.”

Waters started as coach of the freshman team, which the school no longer offers. And there are now six eighth-graders on the junior varsity, cleared to play through a waiver with the MIAA. However, Waters believes some might be dissuaded from trying the sport if they don’t see a clear path to the varsity team.

Amesbury pitcher Olivia DeLong is among the many high school standouts who hone their craft on the summer club circuit. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“The more we can get the two of them to work together, it’s better for our girls,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Lisa McGloin, who has also coached the Raiders club team since 1989. “The technology, information, and biomechanics of it all have improved what we’re able to do. I think the sport specialization has hurt the sport some.”

“There’s more sport specialization and I go both ways with that,” said Phil McElroy, the state’s commissioner for USA Softball of Massachusetts who also is the coach of Emerson College. “The softball is definitely better than 10 or 15 years ago.”

Last spring, however, because of the Fall II-prompted late start, and late finish to the high school season — the Division 1 final between Taunton and Wachusett was not completed until July 5 — a number of players were faced with competing in the MIAA postseason with their high school team, or playing in softball showcases around the country, with college coaches in attendance.

Current King Philip senior Meg Sherwood opted for the Pennsbury tournament, with the Rhode Island Thunder, instead of a Division 1 South semifinal. It was a difficult decision, and in hindsight, she is not sure that she would make the same choice again.

This spring, with the MIAA postseason scheduled to end the third weekend in June, those conflicts should not be a factor. The model is far from perfect, as the end goal is to put the best product on the field and have it be as rewarding as possible for the athletes.

“I absolutely love coaching high school,” said Pentucket coach Deb Smith, who also coaches the club team Rage. “It’s so rewarding to help these girls out. I love coaching club as well. Focus on getting them bigger, stronger, better. We have the time to do that. We focus on the mental side of it.”

Extra bases

▪ One significant change for the 2022 season is the addition of Divisions 4 and 5 to the MIAA softball tournament format. In total, 138 programs find themselves in one of the newly formed divisions, with 56 teams in Division 4 and 82 in Division 5.

“There’s a lot of teams who we are familiar with and there’s still some very good programs in these divisions, but our focus is to control what we can control and win games and score runs to help ourselves in our power ranking,” said Case coach Shannon Silva, whose team took home Division 3 South titles in 2019 and 2021.

In contrast to the newly implemented power rankings system, in which teams are encouraged to factor in the difficulty of opponents when creating their nonleague schedule, programs have not focused on scheduling teams they may face in the playoffs.

“Division doesn’t come into play in the power ratings formula, so our focus is on playing teams who also play challenging schedules,” said Silva, who is on the MIAA Softball committee. “We added a nonleague opponent who usually has a good record, but I didn’t want to schedule a team I could see in the playoffs.”

Perennial contenders that have shifted to Division 4 include Amesbury, which advanced to the D3 state final in 2021, and Tyngsborough, which won the D2 state crown last season. In addition, Abington, West Bridgewater (both D4) and Millis (D5) all have dropped down after advancing to the D3 South semifinals in 2021.

“I think the whole point is to just play with this setup for two years and see how this goes and then maybe make some adjustments from there,” Silva said.

▪ Junior Anna Kruggel earned her first varsity win in Scituate’s 11-7 win over Barnstable last Friday, notching the program’s first victory in three years.

“It’s huge to start the season off with a win, where it’s been kind of rough for a few seasons,” Sailors coach Andy Barlow said.

The junior struck out four and scattered seven hits in the complete game performance in her first varsity start.

“The key was Anna threw strikes and got some big outs for us and allowed us to make some plays and we took advantage of the opportunities we had offensively,” said Barlow, who is in his seventh season as coach.

Although the results haven’t been showing for Scituate, Barlow credits his players for continuing to buy in to the program the last few years.

“In the spring season, with the beach right down the road, it’s easy to not want to play when you aren’t winning but this group shows up and wants to keep getting better everyday,” Barlow said.

Now, with a win under their belt for the first time since before the pandemic, the program looks to turn the page.

“You can tell that they got the feeling when they came off the field that this is a fun feeling and we want to win some games.”

▪ Diane Whittaker is back at Natick for coaching legend Tom Lamb, who guided the Redhawks to a 15-3 finish in 2021.

“Not everyone has a Tom Lamb in their back pocket, so I knew it was best for the team and he was able to lend his expertise and I was able to recover so it was a good solution for everyone,” said Whittaker, who was forced to step aside for the year after a car accident.

Lamb is still on board as an assistant.

Whittaker expects Natick to build off last year’s success, leaning on catcher Jess Brill, a Stonehill commit.

“We have a big spot to fill at pitcher [with the graduation of Katherine Canty], and Jess has already started to step up to help our younger pitchers and work with Dana Singer and Mia Hansen who will see some innings for us this year,” Whittaker said.

Correspondent Colin Bannen also contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.