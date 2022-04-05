Meg Sherwood, Ava Kelley help King Philip softball earn the perfect revenge against Taunton

The WPI commit belted a triple down the right field line and sophomore Ava Kelley smacked a fastball down at her knees right back up the middle to plate Sherwood and lift No. 3 King Philip to a Hockomock League win, beating No. 4 Taunton, 5-4.

Sherwood was up to the task again.

In the team huddle before the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, King Philip softball coach Kate Fallon-Comeau beckoned for someone to put the team on their back. The leadoff hitter of the inning, senior Meg Sherwood, had already done it once, smacking a three-run homer in the first to tie the game at three.

The Warriors (2-0) lost only three times last season, all three of which were at the hands of the Tigers (1-1). Tuesday’s win felt extra good, as the Tigers ended the Warriors season in the 2021 Division 1 South semifinal en route to winning the Division 1 championship and completing an undefeated season. This time it was KP snapping Taunton’s 21-game unbeaten streak.

“I told the girls, you just put a big bull’s eye on your back and everyone’s gunning for you now,” Fallon-Comeau said. “I told them to enjoy it tonight, but we’re back to work tomorrow.”

After KP gave up three runs in the top of the first, Sherwood clobbered a home run over the left field fence. Sherwood rounded the bases and was mobbed in celebration at the plate, and it was clear the Warriors weren’t going down without a fight.

“I think the first at-bat really sparked up my confidence,” Sherwood said. “Last game I didn’t hit as well, so I was ready to change that around this game. I focused on loading up early so that I could get to that pitch early and just staying calm in the box, not trying to do too much.”

King Philip's Liv Petrillo slaps the tag on Taunton’s Kyleah Plumb, who was caught in a rundown. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Despite the early deficit, the Warriors maintained their composure. Sophomore Jordan Bennett tossed a complete game, getting stronger as the game wore on en route to six strikeouts while scattering 10 hits and allowing the four earned runs.

“They’re very resilient,” Fallon-Comeau said. “They don’t get fazed about getting down, they just do what they need to do, make the plays, get it done at the plate, and know that they are going to eventually dig their way out of it.”

Cambridge 10, Belmont 1 — Nazhia Alfird went 3 for 4 and completed two double plays, and Ymari Blackmon struck out five in a complete-game win for the Falcons (1-0) in a nonleague matchup.

Lexington 17, Watertown 4 — Devin Carey went 5 for 5, including a home run and three RBIs to lead the Minutemen (2-0) over the Raiders (0-2) in the Middlesex League. Izzy Baron contributed a home run.

Monomoy 5, Bourne 4 — Courtney Kelley went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead the Sharks (1-1) to a nonleague victory.

Newton North 21, Framingham 0 — Ella Maher and Collette Rousseau combined for the shutout, allowing just two hits for the Tigers (1-0). Maher (four RBIs) and Katie Tobin (three RBIs) both went 3 for 3, and Bri LeBlanc and Maya Tuozzollo each had two RBIs in the Bay State Conference win.

North Reading 11, Newburyport 8 — Keely Hannon struck out seven and Jocelyn Ostrowsky was 3 for 4 as the Hornets (1-0) presented coach Nicole Zimmerman with her first varsity win in the Cape Ann League matchup.

Shawsheen 3, Greater Lowell 0 — Sandra Watne pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 for the Rams (1-0) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 22, Rockland 13 — Zoey Bradshaw and McKenzie Jepsen both hit solo home runs and went 3 for 5, and Lexi Mitsiopoulos went 6 for 6 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead the Vikings (1-1) to a nonleague victory.

Baseball

Apponequet 10, Dartmouth 5 — Justyn Machie led the Raiders (1-1) to victory over the Indians (1-1) with six hits allowed over five innings pitched and three RBIs. Tanner Audyatis and Maddoxx Rosyski each had two RBIs and Nate Levesque had one in addition to pitching two innings of relief.

Billerica 8, St. John’s Prep 4 — Austin Brune and Gus O’Gara each drove in a run, and Drew Mello pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing four hits and one run to earn the nonleague win for the Indians (1-0).

Bishop Feehan 16, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Senior left fielder Sean Stephenson went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, senior first baseman Josh Mykytiw homered, and the Shamrocks moved to 2-0 with the victory. Junior Jake Rosati picked up the win with three innings of one-run ball and four strikeouts.

Bourne 3, Monomoy 2 — Junior first baseman Eric Ierardi singled home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Canalmen (3-0), and junior Damon White pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the nonleague win.

Chelmsford 8, Lawrence 0 — Braydon Gray (12 strikeouts, 0 walks) dominated on the mound, allowing no hits in six innings to lead the No. 15 Lions (1-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference shutout. Matt Stuart drove in two runs in the victory.

Mashpee 14, Nantucket 2 — Colton Colleran tripled and homered en route to a seven-RBI day, while Robert Sanborn twirled an eight-strikeout complete game for the Falcons (2-0) in the Cape & Islands victory. Brody James drove in three runs in his three-hit day for Mashpee.

Newton South 11, Brighton 0 — Charlie Morris tossed a no-hitter, striking out 15 to propel the Lions (2-0) to a nonleague victory.

Plymouth North 9, Xaverian 6 — Led by the bats of D.C. Brown and Alec Peruzzi, the No. 17 Eagles (1-0) scored four runs in the top of eighth to beat the top-ranked Hawks. Peruzzi (3 strikeouts, earned run) also pitched four innings, and Cam Champney earned the win in a nonleague matchup.

Revere 6, Lynn English 2 — Kyle Cummings (12 strikeouts) allowed five hits and one earned run in a complete game effort, and Andrew Leone went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs to lead the Patriots (1-1) to a Greater Boston League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 7, Maimonides 6 — Danny Contreras (3 for 4) singled to drive in Jack Lynch to deliver a walkoff, nonleague win for the Phoenix (1-0). Saint Joseph Prep trailed by one entering the bottom of the seventh before completing the comeback.

Scituate 9, Cohasset 3 — Jordan Barthel went 3 for 4, driving in five runs while coming up a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Grayden Harris threw 4 1/3 innings, striking out nine, while helping his own cause at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Dylan McDonald went 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and earning the nonleague win for the Sailors (1-0).

Southeastern 7, Blue Hills 4 — Dylan Majors allowed four hits over 6 2/3 innings, earning the Mayflower Athletic Conference win for the Hawks (1-1). Jared Graca struck out two to earn the save, and drove in two runs.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.