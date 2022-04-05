Minnesota men’s hockey team rode a second-half surge all the way to the Frozen Four

A team that hovered around .500 for three months losing its captain, in a deep Big Ten field, signaled to some that this would not be the Gophers’ year. But that’s not how coach Bob Motzko saw it.

While a sweep of Michigan State to open the second half of the season improved the Gophers’ record to 12-8, that would be followed by news that senior goalie Jack LaFontaine, the 2021 Mike Richter Award winner, was turning pro midseason, signing with the Carolina Hurricanes Jan. 10.

On the surface, it looked as though the Minnesota men’s hockey team was struggling entering the holiday break.

“We got a lot of attention from media and social media in the state, and they kept saying the same thing, that we were mediocre, because we split five straight weekends,” said Motzko. “I thought we were playing pretty good hockey. We had some big wins in there and we were growing.”

With LaFontaine gone, the team rallied around junior Justen Close, who in his first two seasons had played in just four games for a total of 49:26. The Gophers have since gone 14-4, capturing the Big Ten regular-season title and winning a pair of games in the Worcester regional to advance to Thursday’s Frozen Four at TD Garden, where they will face Minnesota State at 8:30 p.m.

Close has made the most of his opportunity, getting the nod in all 18 games and posting a .929 save percentage and a 1.93 goals-against average while inspiring his teammates.

“You can’t say enough good things; he’s just heart and soul,” said captain Ben Meyers. “He’s the type of guy who showed up for three years, if anybody asked for extra work at the end of practice, he’ll stay out for them.

“He’s willing to give anything for this team, and he expected nothing in return, but obviously he was given the starting role and he’s been unbelievable.”

Close has done his best to deflect the praise and credits the veteran defense playing in front of him. Five of Minnesota’s top six defensemen have been drafted, led by sophomore Brock Faber, who represented Team USA at the Olympics and World Juniors, and who was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Meyers, who joined Faber on the Olympic squad, leads the team with 17 goals and 41 points (both career highs). The Big Ten Payer of the Year is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which will be announced Friday at Encore Boston Harbor Resort. He went undrafted and could sign with an NHL club upon completion of the season, unless he decides to return for his senior year.

He centers a line with a pair of freshmen, Matthew Knies and Aaron Huglen. The duo is a part of a talented first-year group that includes Chaz Lucius, Tristan Broz, and Rhett Pitlick. The development of the five rookie forwards, each of whom has been drafted, also helped to boost the Gophers in the second half of the season.

Lucius has been dealing with a foot injury and did not play on the Worcester regional, but the other four were all in action.

“We were waiting for our young players to gain experience and gain confidence,” said Motzko. “Knies and Lucius took off out of the blocks as elite players. Huglen started to come, then Pitlick started to come and Broz started to mesh. It took a little time for that to come together.

Advertisement

“We needed that young group to materialize offensively for us. They’re awfully talented, and the second half they really hit their mark as a group.”

It’s a mix that has the Gophers in contention to win their first national championship since 2003, and in the city where they broke through for their first of five titles in 1974 at Boston Garden.

“We’re focused on what we can do, but at the same time, there’s a lot of history that goes into it,” said Faber. “There’s a lot of history that goes behind playing for the Gophers that we take pride in, so we’re really looking forward to building on that history and making history for ourselves.”

