MLB approves use of electronic pitch calling

As video at ballparks increased in the 21st century, so did sign stealing — and worries about how teams were trying to swipe signals. The Astros were penalized for using a camera and banging a trash can to alert their batters to pitch types during their run to the 2017 World Series title.

Since the beginning of baseball in the 19th century, catchers had used their fingers to signal the type of pitch and its intended location.

In a move that ends a tradition dating more than 150 years, Major League Baseball approved the use of an electronic device for catchers to signal pitches in an effort to eliminate sign stealing and speed games.

“It basically eliminates all need to create a sign system, for a catcher giving signs,” MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said Tuesday. “You literally just press a button and it delivers the pitch call to the pitcher. And what we’ve seen so far, it really improves pace of game.”

MLB is providing each team with three transmitters, 10 receivers, and a charging case for the PitchCom Pitcher Catcher Communication Device. It is available in English and Spanish.

“A maximum of five receivers and one transmitter may be in any use at any given time,” MLB wrote in a memo to general managers, assistant GMs, managers, and equipment managers, a copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press.

A catcher has nine choices on his wristband device: “four seam high inside, curve high middle, slider high outside, change mid inside, sinker middle, cutter mid out, splitter low inside, knuckle low middle, two seam low outside.”

A thin band tucked inside a cap allows the audio to be heard at an adjustable level, envisioned to be used by pitchers, second basemen, shortstops and center fielders.

“When changing pitchers, the manager shall provide a receiver to the replacement pitcher,” the memo said.

Receivers and transmitters can be used only on the field and may not be operated during games in clubhouses, dugouts or bullpens.

Marinak said about half of the 30 MLB clubs had expressed interest.

“I’m not sure that every team will use it,” Marinak said. “I think this is a kind of a personal preference kind of thing.”

Union head Tony Clark pointed out the devices are not mandatory.

“It was important to ensure the flexibility for players to use — or not use — the technology at their own discretion,” he said in a statement. “The guys on the field are in the best position to make decisions as individuals about whether it’s right for them.”

Union provides assist

The union for Major League Baseball players gave $50,000 to their ununionized minor league counterparts.

The payment was made in November 2021, according to the annual financial disclosure dated March 31 and filed by the Major League Baseball Players Association with the US Labor Department.

Players on 40-man major league rosters are represented by the union and have a minimum salary of $700,000 in the major leagues and $57,200 for a player in the minors under his first big league contract. For ununionized players with minor league contracts, the weekly minimum is $500 per week at Single A, $600 at Double A, and $700 at Triple A over the roughly five-month season.

Severino suspended

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days.

Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner’s office said. The women’s fertility drug has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroid use.

Severino will lose about half of his $1.9 million salary. He apologized to the Brewers, teammates, and fans.

“Since late 2020, my wife and I had been trying to start a family unsuccessfully,” Severino said in a statement issued by the Players Association. “When we returned to the Dominican Republic after the 2021 season, we sought medical assistance to determine why we had not succeeded. One of the doctors I consulted with prescribed me with a medication to treat infertility issues. Unfortunately, I now know that the medication contained Clomiphene. I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension.”

A seven-year major league veteran, the 28-year-old Severino is in his first season with the Brewers after playing for Nationals and Orioles. He hit .248 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs last season for Baltimore, leaving him with a .235 career average with 33 homers and 133 RBIs.

“I have been tested more than 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue,” Severino said.

Severino batted .435 with two homers and nine RBIs in eight spring training games. He was expected to serve as the main backup to 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez, filling a void that was created when the Braves signed Manny Piña away from the Brewers.