Notre Dame (Hingham) fends off challenge from Duxbury in girls’ lacrosse showdown

NDA jumped out to a 4-2 lead, Duxbury tied it at 5, then the Cougars (2-0) finished strong to take a 9-5 edge into the break. The Dragons (0-1) answered once more, trimming NDA’s lead to 10-9 with 16:09 remaining, but the Cougars closed on a convincing 6-0 extended run in the final 12:06.

“I think we got a couple of possessions, some needed stops defensively, and we started to find the cage a little bit better,” NDA coach Meredith McGinnis said.

Every time the Duxbury girls’ lacrosse team sliced into the Notre Dame (Hingham) lead Tuesday, the Cougars responded to seize command. Eventually, they wore the Dragons down and pulled away for a 16-9 road victory in a game that was tighter than the score indicates.

Sophomore midfielder Jane Hilsabeck fueled the Cougars with four goals and two assists, and sophomore midfielder Siobhan Colin and junior midfielder Alexa Kenney added three goals apiece. Kenney, who was face-guarded, helped put the game away with three goals in a span of seven minutes late in the second half.

McGinnis said she encouraged Kenney to be patient and wait for her opportunity, and was pleased with the way she capitalized when it mattered most.

Bates College-bound senior captain and goalie Raegan White of NDA, who is from Duxbury and came up with several key saves late, enjoyed battling against many familiar opponents.

“It’s so much fun seeing all my friends on the other side,” White said. “It’s fun to have my new team against my old team, and it’s an overall great experience.”

Saint Francis University-bound senior captain and attack Bella Fisher paced the Dragons with four goals and kept them afloat with her skill on draw controls. Junior midfielder Ellie Wall, a Drexel University commit, added two goals, and Lily Sparrow, Anna Sovik, and Liz Delia chipped in defensively.

Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens called it an “amazing start” for the Dragons, who are hoping to emerge as contenders in Division 2 alongside the Cougars. She believes the mistakes they made were small and fixable.

“I applaud NDA,” Jurgens said. “They just battle for a full 50 minutes. That’s what we’re working toward, is being able to play a full 50 minutes dialed in. They gave me about 43 today. We’ll get the other seven, hopefully, the next time we see them.”

Arlington Catholic 8, Watertown 7 — Senior captain Nicole Mann (3 goals, 4 assists) paced the Cougars (1-0) to a nonleague win against the Raiders. Senior captain Brenna Sullivan also contributed three goals.

Barnstable 14, Bridgewater-Raynham 5 — Reagan Hicks (7 goals) led the Redhawks (1-0) to a nonleague win against the Trojans.

Bishop Feehan 13, Mansfield 3 — Senior midfielder Betsy Norko notched five goals and three assists to lift the Shamrocks (1-0) to a resounding victory.

Chelmsford 13, Lowell 2 — Amelia Kelley collected three goals, and Ava Balan had two goals and set up another for the Lions (2-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Cohasset 7, Norwell 6 — Reese Hansen’s four goals paced the Skippers (1-0) to a South Shore League win against the Clippers. Molly Stephens also contributed two goals.

Medfield 19, Hopkinton 8 — Kelly Blake paced the Warriors (1-0) to a Tri-Valley League win against the Hillers with seven goals and one assist.

Nashoba 10, Leominster 9 — Kayla Flanagan led the Wolves (2-0) with five goals and one assist to top the Blue Devils (1-1). Flanagan scored the game winner with 13 seconds to go in regulation, while Graham Straface added four goals.

North Andover 10, Haverhill 9 — Alex Bushey (4 goals) propelled the Scarlet Knights (1-2) to a Merrimack Valley win against the Hillies.

Silver Lake 13, Bridgewater-Raynham 6 — Sofia Caliento struck six times for the Lakers (2-0-0) in the nonleague home triumph.

Tyngsborough 21, Hudson 1 — Sydney Hannes went off for eight goals and three assists for the Tigers (1-0) in the runaway Mid-Wach triumph. Emma Angelo added four goals and two assists.

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 17, Methuen 3 — Dom Terrazzano (4 goals), Conor Doherty and Aidan Gibbons (3 goals apiece) led the scoring to push the No. 16 Indians (2-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 4, Marshfield 3 — Senior Ryan Breheny (2 goals, assist) scored the game winner for the Trojans (2-0) against the Rams in the nonleague matchup.

Masconomet 10, Peabody 5 — Cooper Haas (4 goals, 2 assists) and Mike Rossi (3 goals, assist) led the scoring, and Will Mitchell scored a goal and went 14 for 19 on faceoffs to push Masconomet (1-0) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Plymouth North 8, Whitman-Hanson 7 — Jason Carmen led the Blue Eagles (1-1) past the Panthers in the Patriot League, scoring three goals, including the game winner.

Southeastern 13, Bishop Connolly 5 — Thomas Hustins scored four goals with one assist, and Jake Lehan and Austin Altrich each scored two goals and two assists to lead the Hawks (1-1) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory. Altrich’s four points were the first of his career.

St. John’s Prep 13, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 7 — Tommy Sarni racked up three goals and assists, and Jake Vana and Jake Ayers had two goals and two assists apiece for the top-ranked Eagles (2-0) in the Catholic Conference win against the Pioneers.

Boys’ tennis

Apponequet 5, Seekonk 0 — The Lakers (1-0) dropped just three games over their five matches, with Nate and Colin Belmore (first and second singles, respectively) each winning 6-0, 6-0. Nathaniel Kumlin and Judson Cardinali won second doubles in the same fashion.

Brookline 3, Wellesley 2 — Senior Jay Deviah (7-6, 6-1) and sophomore Dhevin Nahata (6-3, 6-4) won singles matches in the Bay State Carey showdown, and the pairing of junior Owen Eskey and Jacob Kapusta (6-4, 7-6) kept the Warriors (1-0) in the winning column after their undefeated 2021 season.

Duxbury 3, Westborough 2 — The second doubles team of Peter Evans and Davis Stapleton won both sets in tiebreakers and it proved to be the difference for the Dragons (1-0) in the nonleague matchup. Colby Hall won second singles 6-1, 6-1, and the first doubles partnership of Brewster Pierce and Tucker Catalano won 6-1, 6-4.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Stang 5, Archbishop Williams 0 — The Spartans (3-0) didn’t drop more than two games in any set, as they earned the Catholic Central League shutout on the road, highlighted by sophomore Lexy Wynn’s 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles.

Brookline 5, Wellesley 0 — Caroline Driscoll won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, and Maddie Driscoll took second singles, 6-1, 6-1, to lead the Warriors (1-0) to a Bay State Conference win.

Duxbury 3, Cohasset 2 — Caroline Sutliffe took first singles (6-2, 6-1), Luna Porciatti won third singles (6-2, 6-0), and the duo of Agnes Buell and Taylor Florek prevailed at second doubles (6-2, 6-0) as the Dragons (1-0) took the nonleague victory.

Plymouth North 5, Sandwich 0 — Emily Goulian won first singles, 6-1, 6-0, and Nyka Lavoie/Aislyn Kelliher won first doubles, 6-1, 6-0, to lead the Eagles (1-0) to a nonleague victory.

Wareham 5, Nauset 0 — Brooklyn Bindas’s 6-0, 6-0 victory paced the Vikings (1-0) in the nonleague road win.

Boys’ volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Essex Tech 0 — Darwin Ohlinger (7 kills), Eddy Herrera (6 aces) and Adrian Suarez (15 assists, 6 aces) sparked the Reggies (2-0) in the Commonwealth home win.

Westford 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Matthew Zegowitz (14 kills, 2 blocks) and Tejas Kudva (9 kills) powered the No. 9 Grey Ghosts (1-1) to a Dual County League win over the third-ranked Warriors (1-1).

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.