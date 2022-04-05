Scottie Scheffler is unfazed and unchanged by his No. 1 world golf ranking

Oh, and he also arrives as the world’s No. 1 golfer, a stunning surge up the rankings since he won his first PGA title at the Phoenix Open in February. He has since won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas, moving past Jon Rahm to the top of the rankings. It’s the shortest time on record between a first career win and the No. 1 ranking.

In 2020, Scheffler competed in the only-ever fall Masters, one delayed by the pandemic and contested without fans (or patrons, as they are known here) in attendance. He was back a few months later in 2021, with a limited audience. Now, he arrives to a full house, with the crowds at the first two practice days promising a loud, celebratory experience reminiscent of pre-COVID times.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — This is Scottie Scheffler’s third Masters. But it might as well be his first, given how different each experience has been.

Not that it seems to have much effect on Scheffler, the Texas native with the seemingly unflappable personality.

“Outside of the guys saying congrats, I wouldn’t say too much has changed,” he said. “My friends are still making fun of me. I’ve still got to do my chores at home, and nothing really changes.

“It’s been really cool to see the guys come up and say congrats and be genuinely happy for me. I think the environment out here on Tour is pretty cool when it comes to that kind of stuff. Just the guys being supportive and having my back, that’s really cool to see, because everyone wants to come out here and win golf tournaments.

“We have a lot of class acts out here that are really gracious in defeat and in victory. So it’s a pretty cool environment out here.”

Jordan Spieth has known Scheffler, 25, since he was 8 years old.

“He’s just very happy-go-lucky,” Spieth said. “He’s a competitor on the course, but he’s so light. Like he gets along with everybody.

“I think that he just looks at that [No. 1 ranking] as the label of something that’s really cool, but he just loves to play golf. It’s more that he just loves playing the game, and he’s playing it better than anybody else right now.”

Course knowledge

Justin Thomas spoke of his disappointment with his career performance in majors, with his highest finish outside of his 2017 PGA Championship title coming with a fourth place at the 2020 Masters. This year, he should get some extra help from veteran caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, who famously helped Phil Mickelson to three green jackets. “He obviously knows the course amazingly, and I feel like I know the course very well too,” Thomas said. “It’s just about going out and doing it at this point. I think it will be more of game-time stuff, decisions here and there that he’ll be helpful. Hopefully we can create a little bit of the success he’s had here.” … Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama revealed his menu for Tuesday’s Champions Dinner, and it featured miso glazed black cod, Miyazaki Wagyu steak, and Japanese strawberry shortcake. “Sounds fantastic to me,” said Dustin Johnson, the 2020 champ. Said Spieth, the 2015 champ: “I’m going to have seconds of all of it. I’m very excited. I played the Dunlop Phoenix in Miyazaki back in 2014, and I might make a lot of people mad in the state of Texas, but it’s the best beef I’ve ever had.”

Thoughts on Tiger

A few reactions to Tiger Woods’s intention to play the Masters just 13½ months after his horrific car accident.

▪ Spieth: “Is anybody surprised? I think after the accident, based on the information I’d heard, I would have just been happy to hear that he could walk with [his son] Charlie during his rounds at any point in time. I never really thought about him playing golf again after everything he’s been through, injuries over the years and such.”

▪ Johnson: “Obviously he’s one of the greatest that’s ever played this game and especially in our era, so any time he tees it up, especially after his injuries, he’s going to take a lot of attention, which is OK with me. I always like sliding in a little under the radar. Tiger means so much to this game and he’s done so much for the game. It’s great. I’m thrilled he’s back and he’s playing and he’s walking, for sure. It means a lot for him to be here.”

▪ Thomas, who was part of Monday’s practice round with Woods: “It was unbelievable. I had a couple buddies send me some pictures, and that’s probably more people than have ever watched me play a round at Augusta National, and they weren’t there to watch me. It was really cool. I think something like that is going to help him get through the week, being able to feed off that energy and use the adrenaline.”

▪ Rory McIlroy: “I’ve spent a little bit of time with him at home, and the golf is there. He’s hitting it well. He’s chipping well. He’s sharp. It’s just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes this week. That’s probably the question mark. But the golf is there. So, would I be surprised [if he were in contention?] No, I’m not surprised at anything he does anymore.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.