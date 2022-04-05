Tiger Woods intends to play the Masters, his first attempt at a major since 2021 car crash

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said Tuesday morning, speaking behind a microphone on the grounds of Augusta National.

With 12 words, Tiger Woods just turned the 2022 Masters into one of the greatest comeback stories ever told.

With that, the five-time Masters champion is back to try for another green jacket. Twenty-five years after winning his first in 1997, and three years after winning his fifth (along with titles in 2001, 2002, and 2005), but a mere 13½ months after a devastating car crash in California, Woods has somehow made it back to competitive golf.

Given the initial concerns — first about his life, and second about potentially losing his lower right leg — his return is remarkable.

Perhaps that’s why Woods still hedged slightly, knowing the way he feels Wednesday and Thursday morning could change the story.

“As of right now [I’m playing],” he reiterated. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow.

“My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day. That’s been the challenge. That’s why I came up and tested it out for 27 holes.

“We played the Par 3 [course], Charlie [his son] couldn’t help himself. We were able to play 27 holes that day. It’s the recovery, and how I’m going to get the swelling out and recover for the next day.”

Woods electrified the course Monday when he played a practice round. The reception he would get on Thursday’s first tee is almost unimaginable.

“Thankful. I’m very, very thankful,” he said. “Thankful for everyone’s support. Everyone who’s been involved in my process of the work I’ve put in each and every day. The people I’ve worked with, my whole team. And just all the support from the players out here. We’re a big fraternity, and the amount of calls and texts have meant a lot.”

Now, the challenge is walking the course. And with a leg repaired by screws, plates, and intense rehab, he knows it won’t be easy.

“I have very limited mobility now,” he said. “The rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different [in a golf shoe], something that allowed me to be more stable. That’s what I’ve gone to. Nike has been fantastic providing me with equipment. We’ve been working on something that has allowed me to do this, to swing again.”

He knows he can swing again, but does he think he can he win again?

“I do,” he said. “I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now walking is the hard part.

“This is not an easy walk to begin with. Now, given the condition my leg is in, it gets more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long run. It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I am up for.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.