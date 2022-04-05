fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Michael Wacha shelled in final game of camp

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 5, 2022, 1 hour ago
Despite struggling in his final start of spring training, Michael Wacha indicated he's ready for the season.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Red Sox 10, Twins 6

Record: 11-8

Breakdown: Most of the everyday players got two or three at-bats as the Red Sox wrapped up Grapefruit League play. Red Sox starter Michael Wacha was shellacked for six runs (all earned) on six hits, including three homers, in four innings. “I just felt like my mechanics were just kind of a little out of sorts,” Wacha said. “Not really getting that fastball command where I wanted it to be to start that game.” Wacha did indicate, however, that he’s ready for the season.

Next: The Red Sox are on to New York to face the Yankees in a three-game season-opening series beginning Thursday at 1:05 p.m on NESN.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

