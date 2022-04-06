An April shower of intriguing TV shows

This month is filled to the brim with promising new and returning shows, a little peak in the middle of Peak TV. Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses,” a spy thriller loaded with black comedy and starring Gary Oldman, has already premiered, but it’s far from the only series that will be asking for your attention in the weeks to come. Here are some of the highlights, which include performances by Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Claire Foy, Sean Penn, Andrew Garfield, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Elisabeth Moss.

“I know, we’ll release it in April!” said half of the TV executives in Hollywood.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” This anthology series — each season will feature a different controversy — is from Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley, the busiest man in TV. First up, the “Undoing”-like story — based on the novel by Sarah Vaughan — of an adulterous politician in the United Kingdom accused of sexual assault. Rupert Friend stars, with Sienna Miller as his wife and Michelle Dockery as the trial lawyer trying to bring him down. (Netflix, April 15)

Griffin Matthews and Issa Rae in "Roar." Apple TV+

“Roar” Apple TV+ is hoping the numbers will be “too big to ignore,” as the song goes. From “GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, this anthology series is a blackly comic look at the lives of women. It’s based on a story collection by Cecelia Ahern, and each episode will portray a different fable. You want stars? Look for Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Betty Gilpin, and Alison Brie. (Apple TV+, April 15)

“The First Lady” What “The Crown” does for the reign of Queen Elizabeth, this show does for the women behind the men who’ve become US presidents. The first season takes on Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford, played by a trio of Hollywood’s best — Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer, respectively. Each episode bounces among the important moments in each of those women’s lives, and the different ways in which each altered the role of First Spouse. (Showtime, April 17)

Claire Foy in "A Very British Scandal." Alan Peebles/Amazon/BBC/Sony Pictures Television

“A Very British Scandal” How would you like your dish? Classy, please. This three-episode miniseries is from the same team behind Hugh Grant’s excellent “A Very English Scandal.” This time, the swirl of deceit involves the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, whose 1963 divorce trial kept the tabloids buzzing with evidence including X-rated photos, a forged letter, and diary entries. Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star as the warring couple. (Amazon Prime Video, April 22)

“Gaslit” It’s time for the ‘gate of all ‘gates, Watergate, which is turning 50. Based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn” from Leon Neyfakh, this eight-episode political tale will zero in on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts, the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. The epic cast includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Chris Messina, Patton Oswalt, and Hamish Linklater. (Starz, April 24)

Chiwetel Ejiofor in "The Man Who Fell to Earth." Aimee Spinks/SHOWTIME

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” Loosely based on the 1963 Walter Tevis novel and the 1976 Nicolas Roeg movie starring David Bowie, this series adaptation was created by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as an alien who arrives on Earth at a pivotal point in human history, and Naomi Harris plays the scientist who befriends him. Also in the cast: Rob Delaney, Jimmi Simpson, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, Sonya Cassidy, and Bill Nighy. (Showtime, April 24)

“We Own This City” Whenever David Simon of “The Wire,” “The Plot Against America,” and “Treme” comes up with something new, it’s worth a look. This one, created with George Pelecanos, is a six-episode miniseries about the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Treat Williams, and Jamie Hector are a few of the familiar names in the cast. (HBO, April 25)

Patrick Gallo (left) as Mario Puzo and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola in "The Offer." Nicole Wilder/PARAMOUNT+

“The Offer” Many won’t be able to refuse this 10-episode series about the making of one of the best movies ever, Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather,” which is currently celebrating its 50th. Written by Michael Tolkin of “The Player,” it stars Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matthew Goode as Robert Evans. You’ll never guess who’s got a recurring role as Marlon Brando — really. It’s Justin Chambers from “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Paramount+, April 28)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book about Mormon fundamentalists and the 1984 murder of a Utah woman and her infant daughter has been adapted into a seven-episode miniseries by Dustin Lance Black (“Milk”). Andrew Garfield stars as a Mormon detective whose faith is shaken by the case, with Daisy Edgar-Jones as the murdered mother. (Hulu, April 28)

Elisabeth Moss in "Shining Girls." Apple TV+

“Shining Girls” Elisabeth Moss stars in this eight-episode adaptation of the 2013 novel by South African writer Lauren Beukes — which is enough to get me in the door. Moss never disappoints. The story has Moss’s Chicago reporter learning that the man who attacked her — played by Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot!) — is a time-traveler who must murder in order to survive. (Apple TV+, April 29)

“Ten Percent” The entertaining French comedy “Call My Agent!” gained many fans when it came Netflix. Here’s a British adaptation of that series that follows a group of talent agents and their diva clients. The regular cast includes Jack Davenport and Jim Broadbent, and the famous folks playing comic versions of themselves include Emma Corrin, Dominic West, Helena Bonham Carter, and David Oyelowo. (Sundance Now and AMC+, April 29 – and then on the linear BBC America beginning May 1)

RETURNING SERIES

“Better Call Saul” is back for the first half of its sixth and final season. (AMC, April 18)

“Russian Doll” returns after three years with Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia finding a time portal. Annie Murphy costars. (Netflix, April 20)

“The Flight Attendant” finds Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie now sober and helping the CIA in season two, with Sharon Stone and Margaret Cho in the cast. (HBO Max, April 21)

“Barry” is finally back for season three, with Bill Hader’s title character still trying to leave contract killing behind. (HBO, April 24)

“Ozark” wraps up for good with the family-crime drama’s last seven episodes. (Netflix, April 29)

“Grace and Frankie” gives us the last 12 episodes of the seventh and final season. (Netflix, April 29)

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.