Daryl Hall showcases the music he’s made in his ‘alternative world’ as a solo artist

Hall is now reminding audiences of his solo canon with the release of “BeforeAfter,” a 30-song collection of the best from his five solo records, the Robert Fripp produced “Sacred Songs” (1980), “Three Hearts in a Happy Ending Machine” (1986), “Soul Alone” (1993), “Can’t Stop Dreaming” (1996), and “Laughing Down Crying” (2011). The album also includes eight performances from Hall’s popular Web series “Live from Daryl’s House,” which was later syndicated on television.

Daryl Hall has cemented his place as one of the most successful and popular musicians of the past 50 years, thanks to his work as one half of the chart-topping duo Hall & Oates. But the blue-eyed-soul singer and songwriter also has had a long, accomplished solo career that has mostly flown under the radar of casual pop fans.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with these records, the set reveals different shades of Hall’s art — less poppy than Hall & Oates’s radio-ready cavalry of hits, but still accessible, melodic, and, of course, supremely soulful.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Hall, who headlines the Orpheum Theatre on Monday with his longtime friend Todd Rundgren opening, says it’s important for him to give audiences a refresher course on his past music.

“I wanted to catch the world up with what I’ve been doing in my alternative world for all these years and tour behind it. I’m really proud of this body of work, and I want people to know about it. I’ve been featuring it in the `Daryl’s House’ show for years, so some fans may be familiar with some songs. Touring behind them all gives the work extra emphasis.”

The 75-year-old star who was born just outside of Philadelphia — one of the cradles of American soul music — explains there’s a big difference between the songs he writes for his solo records and the ones he’s composed for Hall & Oates.

Advertisement

“I write for projects and with the people I’m working with. The `Sacred Songs’ album is very much a result of my collaboration with Robert Fripp — the same thing with Dave Stewart [producer of ‘Three Hearts in a Happy Ending Machine’]. When we do a Hall & Oates record, it isn’t like I take any one of my songs to John [Oates] to work through. I just write songs that people expect in the Hall & Oates genre. I channel that part of myself.”

Hall has worked with an array of highly lauded producers, including the adventurous Fripp, Stewart, and the late T-Bone Wolk — all close friends. Each brought out different shades in the vocalist and helped shape distinct sounds for the respective albums.

“I tend to work with people I’ve already bonded with in some way or become friends with,” he says. “They understand where I’m coming from and are kindred spirits. I don’t feel comfortable with people who aren’t like that — I’ve tried it and have not come away very fulfilled.”

Listeners to “BeforeAfter” will be exposed to a number of tracks from “Sacred Songs.” The record was shelved by Hall’s label, RCA, for three years until its 1980 release and never found the audience it deserved.

Over 40 years later, Hall still has misgivings with the way it was handled. “Back then I was outrageously frustrated,” he says. “It came as no surprise to me because I knew the people I was dealing with had a vested interest in perpetuating Hall & Oates’s hits.

Advertisement

“That’s what they were all about, and they didn’t like the idea that I was doing something different with somebody else. It was like this disapproving family because I got a new girlfriend or something. They literally sabotaged the record, and that happened more than once — it also happened with `Three Hearts.’ "

On the anthology, Hall included a handful of songs from “Live at Daryl’s House,” featuring his lead vocals (the one vocal collaboration is “Can We Still Be Friends” with Rundgren), but he explains that an extensive DVD/CD retrospective of the performances from the show is planned and will be released in the near future.

He is proud of the show’s legacy — it was a precursor to the lived-in acoustic music shows that followed on different platforms.

“I knew it was something unique and treated it that way. I wanted to turn everything upside down and remove the performance side of the music — have the people sing these songs without having to do their acts. Doing that was radical, as was doing this inside of someone’s house. It was something that could only have happened on the Internet and without the watchful eyes of committees and people in suits.”

The sweet-singing soul man is working on a new solo record, which he hopes to release in the next year or two. “I’m working with Dave [Stewart] again. We have about eight songs — we spent a month doing it — and we are going to reconvene in between tours and see where it goes. We’re good friends, so it’s very natural for us.”

Advertisement

He is also talking to Fripp about collaborating again (the singer also appeared extensively on Fripp’s 1973 album, “Exposure”). “There’s a lot of music in the works, trust me.”

Hall & Oates is one of the rare legacy bands whose audience has grown over the years, but fans should not expect any new music from the duo. Hall is blunt when the subject comes up. “That’s a no. I never say never, but I don’t expect anything, no.” But he was noncommittal about future tours and didn’t rule them out.

Despite having achieved multi-platinum success and being widely considered as one of the premier vocalists of his generation, Hall, who has been restoring historic homes for many years during his time away from music, believes there’s always another mountain to climb. He has plenty of unfinished creative pursuits.

“I have the same motivations I had when I was a kid,” he says emphatically. “I’m a singer and a player, and I express myself through music. I observe the world, reflect on it, it goes through my body, and I send it out through my filter. When it comes down to it, birds have to sing. It’s that simple.”

DARYL HALL

With Todd Rundgren. At the Orpheum Theatre, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $68. www.livenation.com