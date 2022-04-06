Doc Talk: Making music again, overthrowing an autocrat, confronting captors

Those are the subjects of Tristan Cook’s two-part documentary “ Chamber Music Society Returns, ” in which the title company — part of the largest performing arts complex in the world, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in New York City — decides to return to live shows after the lockdown. Part one, “ Setting The Stage ,” follows the stressful preparations behind their reappearance last October in their home base of Alice Tully Hall and begins with a sampling of what audiences have missed — in this case, a performance of Beethoven’s Trio in C minor Op. 9, No 3. Not just a snippet, but a full movement; unlike many music documentaries, this one doesn’t skimp on sharing the goods.

The restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years have revealed how vital some pastimes taken for granted really are. Like listening to live music — classical music, in particular — performed by a world-class ensemble in a splendid, acoustically pristine venue.

Cook also includes shots of the conference-room planning and profiles of individual players, who explain what music and their particular instruments mean to them. Like the double bass player. Why not a more manageable instrument with a wider repertoire, like the violin? Demonstrating the double bass’s versatility, the musician performs a version of the Gigue from Bach’s Cello Suite in G major.

Bach, it seems, is the COVID composer. One player remarks how during the period of isolation probably more musicians were performing Bach for themselves than at any other time. In Part 2 “Bringing Down the House,” after the Alice Tully Hall return proves a triumphant success, the Chamber Music Society boldly opts to go on a six-city US tour, featuring Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. They encounter difficulties along the way, such as weather delays and a sudden deluge from a faulty sprinkler system nearly wiping out the harpsichord (talk about bringing down the house). They return to Alice Tully Hall and cap off the season with the exuberant finale to the Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G just as news of the outbreak of the Omicron variant brings a note of uncertainty to the future — a mood underscored by a reprise of the somber Gigue played in Part 1.

“Setting the Stage,” part one of “Chamber Music Society Returns,” airs on PBS on April 8 at 10 p.m. Part 2 “Bringing Down the House” broadcasts on PBS on April 15 at 10 p.m. Both parts can be streamed on PBS.org and on the PBS app.

Go to www.pbs.org/show/chamber-music-society-returns.

From "Maidan." Harvard Film Archive

When democracy was in the streets

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has roots going back centuries, but the origins of the current cataclysm can be traced to the protests against President Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Moscow, anti-European policies. These were in Kyiv’s Maidan Square, beginning in November 2013 and ending with Yanukovych’s overthrow, in February 2014.

In his documentary “Maidan” (2014) Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa joins the demonstrators on the ground as thousands gather to show their defiance in the face of intensifying, lethal police suppression. With single setup long takes and sudden, disorienting close-ups of the events he brings a paradoxical detachment and painterly aplomb to the chaos. Speeches blast out, barricades are raised, Molotov cocktails prepared and thrown, bricks pried up for projectiles, and bodies of the wounded and dead are carried away.

Both immersive and reflective, infuriating and serene, the film plays as part of the Harvard Film Archive’s Cinema of Resistance series April 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.

Go to harvardfilmarchive.org/programs/cinema-of-resistance-11.

Drone image of Nouakchott, Mauritania, from "Guantanamo Diary Revisited." Hoferichter und Jacobs GmbH 3 HR

An unguarded present

Though critically well received and earning a Golden Globe for Jodie Foster for best supporting actress, Kevin MacDonald’s feature “The Mauritanian” didn’t leave much of an impression when it was released in 2021. That is regrettable given the complex and disturbing true story it is based on as seen in John Goetz’s “Guantanamo Diary Revisited.”

In it Mauritanian citizen Mohamedou Ould Slahi, an Al Qaeda suspect who had been held in the title prison camp for 14 years and then released without charges, collaborates with the filmmaker to track down those who tortured or guarded him when he was in the hands of the “Special Projects” team of interrogators from 2002 to 2004. Slahi’s intention is to “invite them to tea” during which he will ask them about their motives and then forgive them.

At first Goetz is at a loss as to how to locate these operators, who in some cases are known by monikers like “Mr. X.” He finds “Master Jedi,” a guard who was just a kid when he was assigned to Gitmo and had treated Slahi kindly. He apologizes to his former charge and they part on good terms; before the filmmakers leave he shows them the drawer full of medications he takes to control his PTSD.

Others come forward, including Mr. X, a towering, fearsome bodybuilder who Slahi remembers as being particularly sadistic in his interrogations. Mr. X has taken up painting and shows portraits he has made of Slahi’s battered, bloodied face. He is haunted by guilt and tells Slahi how sorry he is but he still believes that the former prisoner was a member of Al Qaeda and his brutal treatment was necessary.

Totally unrepentant is Sydney. She believes that Slahi was the right man, a ruthless terrorist with a slick sociopathic personality who is an expert at manipulation. To believe otherwise, she says, is to admit that her life dedicated to protecting the United States was wasted.

Is she right? Though Goetz clearly is on Slahi’s side, even he seems at moments to have doubts, and wonders if the guards were the only monsters.

“Guantanamo Diary Revisited” can be seen on DVD or streamed on VOD. Go to guantanamorevisitedfilm.com.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough.com.