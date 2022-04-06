A friendly self-help book for lesbian, bisexual, and queer women that answers all the big questions

That satisfying feeling of genuine care runs throughout “The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend Is My Girlfriend,” by advice columnist Maddy Court. If you are queer (hello!) and very online (sigh, hello), you might better know Maddy by her Instagram moniker: Xena Worrier Princess . The book is based on Court’s zine of the same name, and includes letters from lesbian, bisexual, and queer women and people of marginalized genders about all the big questions: first love, coming out and what to do about that friend you think you might be dating, for example.

I’m addicted to advice columns. I don’t know what it is about them — maybe the hope that someone so disconnected from you can see through your excuses and deliver the perfect solution? Likely, though, it’s something simpler: the comfort born of knowing we aren’t alone. Because at the end of the day, our questions boil down to pretty simple concepts: Am I wrong for feeling this way? Did I behave badly? How do I communicate what I am feeling? Big questions, yes, but shared ones. An advice columnist’s sympathetic response to someone else’s question can become something you read over and over, to remind yourself you are not alone, that someone, somewhere, is going through what you are going through.

Court’s easy, friendly tone, and the illustrations by graphic novelist Kelsey Wroten, made me feel like I was reading the advice of people in my life and community. Take, for example, this opening response to a person struggling to define their relationship with a flirty friend: “I hate to be the one who tells you this, Jane, but people who send mixed signals are hot.” Or this, in response to a tricky polyamory relationship: “This question unmoored me to the point that I had to shut my laptop, get in my car, and take myself to the nearest Taco Bell drive-thru.” Yes, of course the full answers here include helpful suggestions (boundaries!) but Court’s friendly and conspiratorial style has the added bonus of reminding readers that no, the world is not ending, and yes, they will be OK.

“The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend Is My Girlfriend,” published last year, is Court’s first book and covers the advice categories you know and love, but with a queer twist. For example: the section about crushes and dating is “Firsts and Thirsts,” while the section about breakups and heartbreak is “The Universe Needs to Apologize.” Will this kind of tongue in cheek, online-style language work for everyone? Probably not. And that’s fine. Court is absolutely courting (go ahead, enjoy that pun, I’ll wait for the applause to die down) a specific audience and frankly, it’s refreshing. I’ve read a lot of books for this self-help column over the last year, and the ones I always find the most effective are the ones that know exactly who they are speaking to.

This is the kind of book I would have reached for endlessly as a young person, to validate my feelings, to have a little laugh, to feel seen and supported. After all, as Court says, we’re all just asking one question, over and over: “How can I better love myself and love others?” This book is a great place to start.

Who This Book Is For: Queer Online Millennials who have recently sprained a knee due to being outside when it was raining (hello again!), Extremely Cool Gen Zers who need a break from getting all their advice from TikTok, Gen Xers with a good sense of humor.

“The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend Is My Girlfriend: Advice on Queer Dating, Love, and Friendship” by Maddy Court, Chronicle Books, $19.95.

Christina Tucker lives in Philadelphia and writes for Autostraddle, Elle, Vogue, Teen Vogue, and NBC News’ Think. She podcasts as a fourth chair on NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour.”



