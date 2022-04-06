Looking for a fun binge? Try ‘The Afterparty.’

I had a great time watching the show, a goofy whodunit that relies on a clever format and boasts sharp turns from a number of comics. Created by Christopher Miller, the show employs the old “Rashomon”-like trick of giving us the same night through a different character’s perspective in each half-hour episode. But then it also attaches a different genre style to each retelling, to reflect the storyteller’s personality. Ike Barinholtz’s Brett remembers the night as if it were an action movie, for example, while Sam Richardson’s Aniq recalls it as a rom-com, with Zoe Chao’s Zoe as the object of his affection.

If you’re the type of person who prefers to wait until a season has been released in order to binge it whole, now is the time to take a look at “The Afterparty.” The eight-episode comedy, which premiered on Apple TV+ in late January, is available in its entirety.

The night in question is a 15-year high school reunion. One former student, Dave Franco’s irritating Xavier, has become a Justin Bieber-like pop star since graduation, and a number of people go to his mansion for an afterparty. At some point, Xavier winds up dead, and a cop, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), shows up to gather evidence and take statements from all those present. Each of the statements takes a full episode, with Haddish at her eyebrow-raised best, munching on popcorn as she listens. The mystery is a kick, and you will probably want to know the identity of the killer; but the multi-styled journey to the solution is the reason to watch.

Richardson and the scene-stealing Ben Schwartz (as a guy named Yasper) make a great team as best buds. The former is the calm center of the insanity, and the latter is a reflection of it, a guy who sees himself as the star of a musical when he gives his statement. And they are surrounded by goodness from Jamie Demetriou as a guy no one can quite remember, Ilana Glazer as someone still scarred by high school, John Early as a spineless cop, Barinholtz’s lug, and others. “The Afterparty” is a good time, and it will be back with Haddish and a new cast for a second season.

