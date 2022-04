Mark Wahlberg was on the red carpet Tuesday night at the AMC Boston Common for a screening of his new movie, “Father Stu.” It opens in theaters next Wednesday.

Wahlberg, who also produced the biopic, stars in the title role. Stuart Long was a former boxer and aspiring actor who became a Catholic priest. The film costars Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver, as Long’s parents. Rosalind Ross, the film’s writer and director, was also on hand at the event.