Nine Inch Nails announced as the new headliner at Boston Calling

Nine Inch Nails will headline the first day of Boston Calling on May 27, the festival announced Wednesday.

The band takes the place of Foo Fighters, who canceled their remaining tour dates after the death last month of drummer Taylor Hawkins. It’s the second time Boston Calling has had to replace a headliner for this year’s festival. Rage Against the Machine pulled out in January after postponing a slew of 2022 tour dates.

The Memorial Day weekend festival is set to return this year to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic.