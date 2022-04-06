Nine Inch Nails announced as the new headliner at Boston Calling

Nine Inch Nails will headline the first day of Boston Calling on May 27, the festival announced Wednesday.
The band takes the place of Foo Fighters, who canceled their remaining tour dates after the death last month of drummer Taylor Hawkins. It’s the second time Boston Calling has had to replace a headliner for this year’s festival. Rage Against the Machine pulled out in January after postponing a slew of 2022 tour dates.
The Memorial Day weekend festival is set to return this year to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic.
Nine Inch Nails joins the Strokes, who are set to headline on Saturday, May 28, and Metallica, who close out the festival on Sunday, May 29.
The three-day lineup encompasses more than 50 acts, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, Haim, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, EarthGang, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Cheap Trick, and Orville Peck. This year’s festival also includes the addition of a fourth stage where a dozen local artists will perform.
More details are available at www.bostoncalling.com.