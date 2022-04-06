At Royale, Perfume Genius weaves delicacy and grandeur

But he obviously doesn’t actually mean that and everyone knows it. Before Tuesday evening’s show at Royale, the only other time I had seen Perfume Genius perform was almost a decade ago when he opened for Sigur Rós at Philadelphia’s Mann Center for the Performing Arts. He had just released his second album “Put Your Back N 2 It,“ but I didn’t know that; I had never heard of him, and I regret that I can’t remember a moment of his set aside from a young man with a delicate falsetto voice sitting at a piano. The large outdoor venue and his more nondescript stage presence in that era didn’t help him. (The fact that the lawn was full of impatient Sigur Rós fans who talked through Hadreas’s entire set didn’t help either.)

In an impressive feat of musical serendipity, Perfume Genius released “On the Floor” — the second single from his fifth album “Set My Heart on Fire Immediately” — on March 16, 2020. In its music video , the musician (born Mike Hadreas) writhes all over a dusty yard, dreams his absent lover into existence for a sizzling pas de deux, and trembles as if he knows how his lyrics and images of queer desire would strike a generation in isolation. “How long till this washes away?/How long till this body is safe?/How long till I walk in the light?” In those first months of mounting COVID case counts and no respite in sight, I lost count of how many times I whirled around my room with my headphones on, lip syncing the lyrics so as not to disturb my roommates. “Take this wildness away . . .” he wails.

No one could call anything about him nondescript now. His voice is still surrounded by an aura of waifish fragility: in no way weak or small, but definitely soft and translucent like the cascade of tulle fabric that adorned the keyboard at stage left, a cascade that ended up wrapped around both Hadreas and a chair by show’s end. But his most recent three albums (2014′s “Too Bright,” 2017′s “No Shape,” and the aforementioned “Set My Heart on Fire”) place that delicacy in tandem with a distinctly feral heartbeat.

Keyboards on Tuesday evening were mostly handled by Alan Wyffels, Hadreas’s partner both in music and life since the Perfume Genius project’s beginning. The five-piece backing band also included nonbinary singer-songwriter Meg Duffy, a veteran session musician who graced the crowd with an opening set of softly captivating original songs as their solo performance project Hand Habits, and numerous slide guitar pyrotechnics during the main set.

With that band behind him, Hadreas was free to sashay and whirl through his career-spanning set — and that he did, moving across and around the stage with a sense of hard-won joy and liberation. Songs from “Set My Heart on Fire” were given the most airtime: the set’s opening triad of songs began with a thrumming “Your Body Changes Everything” and ended with a sludgy “Describe” that melted into a gossamer synth outro as Hadreas slowly bent his back to the floor in a balletic embrace with his mic stand.

Neither was the past forgotten: The back-to-back combination of “Slip Away” and “Otherside” bathed the room in dazzling light, and the encore of “Grid” and “Queen” hit like a double-shot of crunchy adrenaline. “No family is safe when I sashay,” he cried out the chorus of the queer-as-in-[expletive]-you anthem, painfully prescient in light of the recent surge in legislation affecting the rights of LGBTQ people and their loved ones across the United States.

But Hadreas hasn’t forgotten where it all started, and in one of the night’s most breathtaking moments, the decibel levels dropped and the lights dimmed for Hadreas and Duffy to harmonize their way through “Normal Song,” a deep cut with the gently rocking rhythm of a lullaby and a message of resilience that never grows stale. There is power in noise, but in softness too, and in embracing one, Hadreas’s command of the other has only blossomed.

PERFUME GENIUS

At Royale, Tuesday

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.