Think of him as Philm Hopkins

Hopkins, 54, had been dabbling in film restoration for years when a friend, Jonathan Blank, asked for help releasing a home-video version of his 2001 documentary about the Netherlands’ long experiment with social leniency. He loaded the DVD with extras — the campy cautionary film “Reefer Madness” (1936), a vintage interview with Timothy Leary, a CD of songs about drug use. And the “Mad Cinephile” was born.

ROCKPORT — You might credit the whole enterprise to drugs and debauchery. The DVD release that centered Phil Hopkins in the off-center world of rare, odd, and exploitative independent film was called “Sex, Drugs & Democracy.”

In truth, there’s nothing particularly “mad” about Hopkins, beyond his fanatical pursuit of lost, strange, or otherwise underappreciated films that might be worthy of reconsideration. More than 20 years after “Sex, Drugs & Democracy,” Hopkins now presides over an ever-expanding empire of film weirdness.

In 2013, with seed money from a friend, photographer Mark Kanegis, Hopkins launched The Film Detective, a film restoration and distribution service that now offers its own streaming platforms. In recent years the company has rolled out a series of cult reissues, selling upward of 5,000 physical copies apiece of forgotten schlock such as April’s feature, “Girl on a Chain Gang” (1966) — billed as “The Film That Uncovers the Lid of Small Town Hate!”

Two years ago Hopkins reached a deal with Cinedigm, a digital entertainment company based in Los Angeles, to acquire The Film Detective, which he still runs. Cinedigm, headed by Boston native Chris McGurk (a former president of Walt Disney Studios), announced in early 2021 that it would relaunch Fandor, the specialty streaming service, with Hopkins at the helm.

Hopkins oversees the whole operation out of a former lumberyard office in Rockport, surrounded by the detritus of a collecting addict — DVDs and videocassettes and film canisters, sure, but also old projectors, long rows of vinyl records, posters, tchotchkes, a rack of vintage tobacco pipes, and a couple of huge, heavy stained-glass windows embossed with the names of great authors — Kipling, Dickens — salvaged from a local home in which the owner was building the library of his dreams.

While Hopkins tells his story, sitting on a musty wrap-around couch, 26-year-old Matt Gillis leans over multiple computer monitors in the front room, where a fake Christmas tree still stands in the window. Gillis, from Hamilton, is the in-house editor and “quality control” inspector, cutting promotional trailers and monitoring digitization projects.

Don Stradley, the author of a recent book about the Marvin Hagler-Thomas Hearns prizefight, manages editorial content for both The Film Detective and Fandor; he’s a Rockport neighbor. Gloucester resident John Keegan, whose garage is a “museum” of outdated technology, is Hopkins’s go-to guy for film conversion. In total, Hopkins’s little franchise has a team of eight employees, most currently working remotely.

Phil Hopkins presides over an ever-expanding empire of film weirdness. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Despite the clutter, the unmarked Cape Ann office contains just a fraction of the films Hopkins owns, most of which are stored in archives and institutions around the country.

“I’m paying more to store film than I pay for anything else in my life,” he says.

That seems about right. As a kid growing up in Danvers, he adored his great-uncle’s extensive collection of home movies shot during family gatherings, going all the way back to the 1920s.

Bonding over the collection, they began hitting flea markets together, looking for old reels of comedy shorts like the Keystone Cops. In high school, the self-proclaimed “AV geek” began making his own B-movies. “Death Sweep,” shot guerrilla-style at the old Danvers State Hospital, involved a maligned janitor who gets revenge on the school jocks by drowning them in his mop bucket.

“My magnum opus was a nuclear war catastrophe film,” Hopkins says. Set to the song “End of the World” by the hard-rock guitarist Gary Moore, the short film compiled archival footage of A-bomb and H-bomb explosions.

“We showed it on the school’s closed-circuit channel,” Hopkins recalls with pride, “and people completely freaked out.” It would not be the last time he’d test an audience’s outer limits.

While still studying at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Hopkins took a job as front-desk security at WBZ, where he befriended the talk host David Brudnoy. He worked in the circulation department at The Boston Phoenix and as promotions manager for Musician magazine, which was based in Gloucester. He also played bass in a couple of Boston bands.

One of those bands, called Hank, signed with Joan Jett’s Blackheart label and hit the road in a van.

“It gave me the chance to be in the circus for a couple of years,” he says.

Given his boundless fascination with film, however, Hopkins is more the stay-at-home type. He and his wife, Susan, a graphic designer who worked for years for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, have lived in Rockport since the early 1990s. (On one of their first dates, he took her to a screening of the classic Robert Mitchum thriller “The Night of the Hunter,” at the Brattle.) Their home is out on Bearskin Neck; when they invite the neighbors over for outdoor screenings, they call it “Neckflix.”

After the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle ran its course, Hopkins began to parlay his abiding interest in film into a livelihood. First he cofounded a business called Marengo Films, which released neglected film classics on DVD. That company worked for a time out of a New York City loft building on the Upper East Side.

Next, he helped launch the Film Chest in a warehouse in Bridgeport, Conn., the hometown of P.T. Barnum. He and his partners had dreams of creating a hub for cinephiles of all stripes.

In 2010, Hopkins organized a screening of a newly restored version of the Orson Welles noir “The Stranger” (1946) at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center, which had just opened. For that, he brought the Boston broadcasting legend Frank Avruch out of retirement. As a kid, he’d considered Avruch, who hosted classic films on WCVB, a hero.

“That was one of those moments,” Hopkins says of watching Avruch emerge from the hired car in a tuxedo. “It was kismet.”

More recently, Hopkins has forged a connection with another childhood hero, Dana Hersey, who hosted Channel 38′s “Movie Loft” into the 1980s. Long before cable TV began offering hosted classic film series, Avruch and Hersey helped pioneer the concept.

Hersey, who lives in Essex, has been doing voice-over work for Fandor and The Film Detective for some years now. He’s encouraged that the platforms have introduced a younger demographic to the screen idols of his own youth — Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Clark Gable.

But he’s just as enthusiastic about the low-grade stuff, which reminds him of his teenage years, when he spent countless nights at drive-ins in Rowley and Middleton.

On TV38, he points out, he hosted an annual “Film Flop Festival.”

“We showed ‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,’” he says with a laugh.

Hersey says he still watches a movie or two every night. Being invited to discuss them again, as he does on The Film Detective’s monthly podcast, has been “a real kick.”

Over the years Hopkins has partnered with the guys behind “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” PBS, Turner Classic Movies, and more. In addition to the podcast, The Film Detective has an app, a dedicated channel for cord-cutters, and a new-ish platform for lovers of classic westerns called the Lone Star Channel.

The resurrected Fandor, meanwhile, specializes in categories including “grindhouse,” rockumentaries, and vigilante movies. With more than 6,000 films at its disposal, the service spans just about all of film history, from silent films to contemporary festival movies.

“There’s been a whole movement with genre film in the past 10 years,” Hopkins says. “A real renaissance.”

It’s a natural reaction, he thinks, to the ubiquitous presence of algorithms — the artificial intelligence of all those streaming service recommendations — in our 21st-century lives. Plenty of us would prefer to feel that we made an effort to discover something we haven’t seen before.

“Most people go with the data,” Hopkins says. “We’re doing curation.”

