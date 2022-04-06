The Happiest Place on Earth wants to make its workers happier

Walt Disney Co. is designating 80 acres just outside of its theme-park gates in Orlando, Fla., for affordable housing. The project, which is expected to include more than 1,300 units, will be available for Disney employees and others who apply, according to a statement released Wednesday. The company will work with a third-party developer specializing in such construction. The land is near the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, which has restaurants and shops targeting budget-conscious consumers. It’s also near where Disney houses its college interns. Disney has been criticized for paying low wages to some of its theme-park staff, many of whom struggle to find affordable places to live. The company also has been under fire in Florida from some lawmakers over its opposition to a state law banning discussion of sexual orientation in primary schools. BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter will test an edit button

Twitter tweeted Tuesday it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, although it says the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company’s largest shareholder and now sits on its board. Twitter said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.” So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users. Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry, and McDonald’s corporate account — have long begged for an edit button. ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Walmart to spruce up its Arkansas headquarters

Walmart, which for years has managed its sprawling operations from a famously drab home office, is following through on plans to boost the amenities at its new headquarters complex. A fitness center will feature tennis courts, three indoor pools, and a teaching kitchen, while a child-care center will be able to accommodate as many as 500 kids, Walmart said in a statement Wednesday. The Walton family, which owns about 47 percent of the retailer, is chipping in $225 million for the facilities and they are scheduled to open late next year. Walmart, the largest private-sector employer in the nation, is competing with tech giants, banks, and consulting firms to entice talented employees. BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

When a Whopper’s something less than whopping?

Walter Coleman thought his Burger King burger was going to be large and satisfying — as glorious as the advertisements portrayed it. But Coleman and countless others felt cheated when they discovered the actual size of their burgers, a new lawsuit alleges. Now, Coleman and other plaintiffs are leading the charge in a class-action lawsuit against Burger King in a bid to hold the company accountable and get their money back. The lawsuit, filed last week in the US District Court in Southern Florida, alleges that Burger King is misrepresenting the size of its food in its advertisements and that customers are continually duped into buying a substandard product. In a statement to CBS Moneywatch, a spokesperson said: ‘’Burger King does not comment on pending or potential litigations.’’ WASHINGTON POST

UKRAINE

Finland seizes artwork on its way to Russia

Finland has seized more than $46 million worth of art en route to Russia under European Union sanctions. The art was being returned from museums in Italy and Japan where the works had been on loan, the Finnish Customs told reporters in Helsinki on Wednesday. Three shipments of artworks were taken into custody at the Finnish-Russian border on April 2 and 3. The shipments contained paintings, statues, and antiques, Sami Rakshit, head of the enforcement department, said. Several Russian museums are listed as recipients, he said. The art continues to be owned by Russia and has been seized as evidence rather than confiscated, he said. BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing heading to the cloud, with a boost

Boeing is hiring the three biggest US cloud-computing companies — Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Google — to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools. The multiyear agreements are intended to upgrade the company’s system of hosting and maintaining software applications through a network of servers, which can be difficult to maintain, the Chicago-based manufacturer told employees Wednesday. Boeing plans to shift hundreds of applications to the cloud, where they’ll be stored and maintained in the tech giants’ data centers. BLOOMBERG NEWS

UKRAINE

The Netherlands grabs yachts ordered by rich Russians

The Dutch government said Wednesday it is making sure a dozen yachts ordered by super-wealthy Russians are not delivered to anyone as part of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote in a letter to Parliament that the oft-complicated ownership structures of such yachts are actively investigated and that no such vessel would be allowed to leave its construction yard. Many Russian oligarchs targeted by European Union sanctions have looked to the Netherlands, a traditional seafaring nation, for the super-luxury yachts that the world’s wealthiest people sometimes covet. ASSOCIATED PRESS

MUSIC

Ed Sheeran wins copyright suit over hit song

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a UK copyright battle over his 2017 hit “Shape of You’' on Wednesday, then slammed what he described as a “culture’' of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial. The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the song copied part of 2015′s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch. ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Influencer who makes $4 million a year starts bootcamp to teach others

As a travel vlogger and social media influencer, Christina Galbato got a lot of messages from her online followers. They requested tips for hotels and restaurants, but many sought another kind of advice. “A lot of what they were asking was: How can I do what you do?” the 29-year-old recalled. That’s why Galbato launched “The Influencer Bootcamp,” 20 hours of prerecorded lessons in how others can monetize their social media presence. She charges $700 for a package, which includes that course as well as other tools, such as sample e-mail pitches and access to a members-only Facebook support group. Galbato says she’s on track to take in $4 million in revenue this year. BLOOMBERG NEWS