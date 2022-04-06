The one where I try to clear up confusion over unemployment overpayments

And for people who received federal pandemic benefits, hope for an immediate resolution faded last week when the US Labor Department denied the state’s request to waive collection , in one fell swoop, of nearly $2 billion in overpayments.

These days, patience is the only option for hundreds of thousands of people who received jobless benefits during the pandemic, only to be told later there was a problem with their claim and they may have to pay the money back . Many have been waiting months to resolve these so-called overpayments

Patience is a virtue. It’s also a necessity — at least when dealing with the mind-bendingly complicated Massachusetts unemployment insurance system, as countless laid-off workers over the years can attest.

Instead, the feds said, the state could erase en masse just one category of overpaid claims, leaving the Department of Unemployment Assistance to tackle the bulk of its backlog the same way it has since last year: one case at a time.

It’s anybody’s guess how long it will take the agency to sort it out. The DUA says it’s reviewing the decision and will have “more to say soon.”

There is confusion about how the state will proceed now that the Labor Department has weighed in. But after talking with experts, I can offer this basic guidance: If you have appealed an overpayment or filed for a financial hardship waiver, hang in there. If you have done nothing, do yourself a favor and file for a waiver now.

Here, in FAQ format, are some things you should know.

I’m sorry, but what, exactly, is an overpayment?

The DUA sends an overpayment notice when benefit recipients are retroactively determined to be ineligible or to have received more money than they were due.

During the pandemic, the agency was overwhelmed by a crush of jobless claims, for state unemployment insurance (UI) and new federal programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the self-employed. Scammers got away with hundreds of millions of dollars here, but far more overpayments were the result of errors by applicants or the DUA.

How many overpaid claims are we talking about?

A ton, and that’s why the Baker administration is under pressure to cushion the financial blow to the large number of people who really didn’t do anything wrong — except, perhaps, fail to negotiate the DUA bureaucracy.

In the latest tally made public by the DUA, there were 151,000 outstanding overpayments tied to PUA and other federally funded benefits as of the end of January. For UI, there were 201,000 outstanding overpayments.

Separately, the DUA has said the average claim for UI recipients was about $21,000 through November. For PUA, the average was $11,800.

More than half of overpaid PUA claims were triggered by a change in federal law at the end of 2020 that required the state to obtain documented proof of prior employment from recipients. Initially, those people were able to self-certify their eligibility.

The state notified these PUA recipients on March 23, 2021, that they needed to provide more information on “Employment Substantiation.” Reading the letter, it’s obvious some people might not have understood what documents the agency wanted submitted. Moreover, it’s easy to imagine that many people didn’t bother to open an e-mail or letter from the DUA if they had gone back to work and were no longer getting benefits.

What kind of help did the Baker administration ask the Labor Department for?

The state asked for permission to waive, all at once, every PUA overpayment that wasn’t the result of fraud, instead of continuing to review each case individually. It turned to Washington because PUA rules were set by Congress, and even though the law was pretty clear that such as blanket waiver wasn’t allowed.

For an overpayment to be waived, the state has to determine that the recipient was not at fault, and that forcing repayment would go against what is known as “equity and good conscience.”

The Labor Department, run by former Boston mayor Marty Walsh, found that only a subset of PUA participants met those criteria as a group: those who didn’t respond to the request for documentation of their work history. And the feds said only payments made before March 23, 2021 — when the DUA notices went out — would fall under the blanket waiver.

That’s still good news, right?

It sure is, though the DUA hasn’t said how many people might fall into that group. Trying to figure out who qualifies for the waiver will be a time-consuming job. So if you’re in that group, it may be a while before you hear from the agency.

Benefits paid after the notification cutoff are also eligible for a waiver, but it appears the DUA will have to handle those requests on a case-by-case basis, along with all the overpayments that didn’t get the Labor Department’s blessing.

What are my chances of winning an individual PUA waiver?

Pretty good, actually. Senator Pat Jehlen, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, said the latest data she has seen from the DUA show more than 90 percent of PUA waivers have been approved.

What if my overpayment came on a state UI claim?

Unfortunately, the waiver success rate for UI benefits is just 34 percent, according to Jehlen.

It’s not clear why a much smaller percentage of UI waivers have been approved compared with PUA. But it’s worth noting that the Massachusetts unemployment trust fund must bear the cost of state-program waivers, while money lost on PUA overpayments comes out of federal coffers.

Is it too late to seek a waiver?

No.

“You can apply for a waiver at any time. Even if you’ve already started repaying the overpayment. Even if you have already applied for and been denied a waiver, you can reapply if your financial circumstances change,” said Rory MacAneney, an employment staff attorney at Community Legal Aid in Fitchburg.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of claimants are not applying for waivers, according to Hannah Tanabe, a senior attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services, pointing to DUA data showing about 16,400 requests tied to state UI and 32,500 requests for PUA.

“Especially for regular UI, the waiver application is incredibly burdensome, about 8-10 screens that you have to navigate through,” she said. “DUA should be figuring out why people are not applying for waivers.”

What are the criteria for getting a waiver?

The DUA’s website says it has authority to waive an overpayment if the claimant meets one of these conditions: your income is less than your expenses; you used the money for things that were not ordinary expenses, like paying off a debt; you gave up other money (such as welfare payments) because you got unemployment benefits; or you receive certain income-eligible benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

There is a significant problem here: Using jobless benefits for ordinary living expenses is not a condition for getting a waiver.

“DUA currently utilizes an exceedingly marginal definition of when requiring repayment would be against equity and good conscience,” McAneney said.

What does this all add up to?

Despite the setback in Washington, the state seems eager to approve as many waivers as possible. The agency “has been taking a more ‘self-attestation’ approach to PUA waivers, in that they are not strictly requiring supporting documentation from claimants and approving bare bone applications,” Tanabe said.

Sources say there are signs the DUA may take a similar approach with state-funded overpayments.

So to repeat: If you believe the state has erred in marking your jobless benefits overpaid, file a waiver. The wait just may be worth it.

