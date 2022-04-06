Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 29) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A prothonotary warbler was photographed at South Cape Beach State Park in Mashpee, and a swallow-tailed kite was reported from Centerville.
The first reports of tree swallows, snowy egrets, American oystercatchers, and laughing gulls came in.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a Caspian tern, 2 Pacific loons, a dovekie, 11 common murres, 285 razorbills, 2 glaucous gulls, 24 Iceland gulls, and 325 red-throated loons.
Birds at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included 31 green-winged teal, a Wilson’s snipe, 2 lesser yellowlegs, 9 greater yellowlegs, 2 bald eagles, 18 osprey, 3 great egrets, 10 great blue herons, and 5 black-crowned night-herons.
Advertisement
Birds on the grassy Chatham airport included 3 killdeer, 6 American pipits, and 22 horned larks. Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a black vulture in Bourne, a brown thrasher in Mashpee, a black-headed gull in Osterville, a barn swallow in Harwich, 8 American oystercatchers in Chatham, and a saltmarsh sparrow in Eastham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.