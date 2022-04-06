Gronk Fitness to open gym in new luxury residential building in Boston

The Gronkowskis hope their new gym will be the first of many in the city’s luxury residential buildings.

Now, his family business, Gronk Fitness, one of the largest fitness equipment distributors in the country, plans to open its first Boston-based residential fitness center at The Parker, a luxury residential tower under construction in the Theater District.

“We’re decking out these gyms the way we want to,” said Gordie Gronkowski Jr., Rob Gronkowski’s older brother and the president of Gronk Fitness, which has been in business for more than 30 years.

The company was founded in 1990 by Gordon Gronkowski Sr. and his brother, Glenn, under the name G&G Fitness Equipment in Buffalo, N.Y. As the Gronkowski sons got more involved — and after Rob and the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2014 — G&G Fitness expanded into Gronk Fitness and integrated a line of equipment the brothers use in their own workouts.

While Rob is the face of the brand, all five Gronkowski brothers are involved.

Gronk Fitness is partnering with another set of brothers from Boston — George and Manny Sarkis, CEO and managing partner of Douglas Elliman’s Sarkis Team, the property’s exclusive listing agents. Construction at The Parker, located at 55 Lagrange St., is set to be complete by the end of the summer.

The gym, which will only be accessible to residents of The Parker, will span about 1,525 square-feet, feature state-of-the-art equipment, and sleek design. Gronk Fitness has set up facilities for local colleges and high schools, as well as for Boston’s police and fire departments, but this will be the company’s first Gronk Fitness-branded health club in the Bay State, Gordie said.

“It’s first of its kind as far as the quality of the equipment that we’re using in such a high end condo complex,” he added.

“So many buyers ask about amenity spaces, and they’re focused on health and wellness and we want to prioritize that,” Manny added. Putting the Gronkowski and Sarkis brands “together will create an incredible experience.”

Designed by Gronkowski brothers Gordie, Rob, Glenn, Dan, and Chris, The Parker gym will include Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, and Echelon equipment. It will feature free weights and kettle bells, and digital capabilities with touchscreen technology on treadmills, rowers, ellipticals, and bikes. The space will also feature artistic light installations, metallic and mirrored walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

“This is the stuff you find in Equinox,” Gordie said, adding that some of the equipment will feature Rob Gronkowski’s recognizable “spikeman” logo. “When I moved to Boston with my brother, this is the way we trained. This is the way I work out.”

We had to ask about how Gronk Fitness will stack up against another high-profile gym in town, Tom Brady’s TB12 on Boylston Street.

“When you go to TB12, there’s turf, fitness, there’s flooring — guess where they buy all that from? Me,” Gordie said, adding that the business mainly partners with facilities based in New England.

Prices at the Parker range from $600,000 to just over $3 million. There will be 168 units, Manny Sarkis said.

































