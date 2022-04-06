Miznon opens in the Seaport; ‘Top Chef’ sensation Spike Mendelsohn opens a plant-burger spot at Whole Foods

Openings: Miznon is now open in the Seaport (107 Seaport Blvd.), new from charismatic Israeli chef Eyal Shani. He’s a prolific restaurateur in his home country and is also known for New York City’s popular HaSalon, a lively Middle Eastern spot in Hell’s Kitchen.
At Miznon, a global chain with three New York outposts, pitas are the star attraction, in forms such as whole roasted baby cauliflower, wild mushrooms (“a whole forest burned on hot steel,” says the menu), melting chickpeas, and ratatouille. Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Across town, mini-chain El Jefe Taqueria has added a location by Boston University (957 Commonwealth Ave.). Get huevos rancheros, tacos, burritos, nachos, and chimichangas from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. daily.
Makeovers: Theater District staple Teatro has temporarily shuttered, says chef-owner Jamie Mammano (Mistral, Ostra). Mammano has potential plans to “re-concept” the Italian space, he says. More to come.
Coming soon: Remember “Top Chef” season 4 sensation Spike Mendelsohn? He’s opening PLNT Burger, a veggie-friendly (though vowel-unfriendly) fast-casual spot inside the Ink Block’s Whole Foods Market (348 Harrison Ave.). Their vegan menu offers a Beyond Meat cheeseburger; sweet potato fries; oat-based milkshakes; and other healthy not-quite-fast food.
They’ll also partner with food-rescue organization Lovin’ Spoonfuls, donating one Lovin’ Spoonfuls meal for every PLNTY meal (fries plus a drink) combo they sell. It opens on Friday, April 22.
Lunches: Are business lunches back? Here’s a good sign: Financial District restaurant TRADE (540 Atlantic Ave.), helmed by chef Jody Adams, launches a return of lunch service, with tuna crudo bowls, chicken souvlaki, and burgers on the Mediterranean menu. Visit Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Brunches: Somerville’s Thirsty Scholar launches brunch service on Saturday, April 9, with a Bloody Mary bar; fried pork belly; creamy grits; a croissant breakfast sandwich; and a fried chicken sandwich topped with garlic aioli.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.