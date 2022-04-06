Miznon opens in the Seaport; ‘Top Chef’ sensation Spike Mendelsohn opens a plant-burger spot at Whole Foods

Openings: Miznon is now open in the Seaport (107 Seaport Blvd.), new from charismatic Israeli chef Eyal Shani. He’s a prolific restaurateur in his home country and is also known for New York City’s popular HaSalon, a lively Middle Eastern spot in Hell’s Kitchen.

At Miznon, a global chain with three New York outposts, pitas are the star attraction, in forms such as whole roasted baby cauliflower, wild mushrooms (“a whole forest burned on hot steel,” says the menu), melting chickpeas, and ratatouille. Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Across town, mini-chain El Jefe Taqueria has added a location by Boston University (957 Commonwealth Ave.). Get huevos rancheros, tacos, burritos, nachos, and chimichangas from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. daily.