At Ovenbird Café, a Belmont staple soars even higher

The backstory Vicki Lee Boyajian ran her eponymous café for 16 years before turning it over to longtime apprentice Jason Reed, who renamed it Ovenbird and added a few special touches. Reed and his wife, Teri (whom he met at the restaurant), now run most of the kitchen; Boyajian pitches in with catering.

Why For breakfast, lunch, and to-go delicacies at the new iteration of Vicki Lee’s, the sunny, nonalcoholic “Cheers” of Belmont’s Cushing Square.

Reed is originally from Belchertown and received a degree in hospitality and tourism management from the University of Massachusetts. After an internship at Okemo, in Vermont, he headed off to Colorado, where he worked for “Top Chef” contender Hosea Rosenberg.

Advertisement

“All that exposure hooked me to the cooking scene,” he says. He moved back to Massachusetts after his mom received a cancer diagnosis. His dad connected him with Boyajian, an old high school classmate, and Reed joined her in 2009.

Jason Reed at Ovenbird Café. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What to eat Many of the sweets are Vicki Lee’s, though Reed’s wife can also replicate them.

“A lot of the pastries are her staples. It’s hard to replace the reputation as a bakery,” he says. Classics like chicken piccata and crab cakes are still available in a to-go case, too.

But Reed has also made the place his own with items such as roast chicken (hence the restaurant’s new name), of which he’s especially proud: He sources antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed birds from FreeBird in Fredericksburg, Pa., which he spatchcocks and dry brines overnight in a custom spice blend. (He declines to offer a recipe but does allow that there are “garlic notes.”) Then he bastes it with a herb-butter blend of shallot, rosemary, lemon, and sage, which he also uses for a gravy. The result is everyone’s favorite term: “moist,” he says.

Advertisement

I’m partial to a savory breakfast sandwich: a tangle of lightly sautéed spinach, scrambled eggs, greaseless smoked bacon, and fontina cheese on a sturdy cheddar biscuit infused with onion, rosemary, and thyme. Vegetables are a breakfast focus: a breakfast burrito is rolled with ancho-roasted mushrooms, and a spring veggie sandwich spotlights fresh asparagus in a béarnaise vinaigrette. It’s all very civilized.

The farro salad. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At lunch, try an Ovenbird Reuben, with house-made brisket prepared Montreal-style: spice-crusted with black pepper, coriander, celery seed, and paprika, cooked in an oven on low heat for 14 hours until it falls apart.

“I try to mimic a smoker using my oven,” he says. The result is meaty, juicy, and tender.

Also on the menu: chicken piccata or chicken salad, both with lemon aioli; a turkey club, also with that aioli; and smoked salmon on a fresh croissant, with smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and (you guessed it!): lemon aioli. At Ovenbird, this is basically the Tom Hanks of condiments: ubiquitous and always welcome, if not exactly edgy.

The asparagus salad served on a piece of slate at Ovenbird Café. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sometimes, Reed also offers his own to-go fish specials (he has a background in seafood), such as halibut with parmesan broth and roasted artichoke hearts without too much butter or oil.

“I use as little manipulation as possible, which makes it easier for the customer to take home. I keep things simple,” he says.

There are also plenty of cakes, such as Vicki Lee’s much-loved framboise (a springy white cake layered with raspberry preserves and meringue buttercream); croissants; muffins; and quiche.

Advertisement

A strawberry dacquoise in the pastry case at Ovenbird Café. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What to drink Coffee from Pennsylvania’s Square One Coffee Roasters; Ronnybrook drinkable yogurt; little glass bottles of Coke; lemonade; and lime Rickeys.

The takeaway A cozy, happy little café. In one corner, a woman giddily greets pals for her 50th birthday celebration. In another, a customer contemplates a display of wooden jigsaw puzzles for sale. This is the type of place where you’d love to duck in out of the rain, even when it’s not raining.

Ovenbird Café, 105 Trapelo Road, Belmont. 617-489-5007, www.ovenbirdcafe.com

Ovenbird Café on Trapelo Road. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.